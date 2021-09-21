There's no doubt that the types of food you consume have an effect on your body and mind. But if you're only focusing on the "what," you might not be feeling your best—even if you're careful about eliminating foods you're sensitive to and eating organic, whole foods when possible.

Ayurveda, the 5,000-year-old healing tradition of India, says there are five critical factors when using food as medicine: I call this the Principle of Ayurvedic Eating. It states that why, where, when, and how much you eat matter more than what you eat. All of these factors affect the strength of your digestive fire, which, in turn, affects your ability to eliminate toxins from your body and your mind.