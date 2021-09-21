mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Strengthening Your Gut Goes Beyond A Healthy Diet, Says This Ayurvedic MD
|
Expert Opinion Strengthening Your Gut Goes Beyond A Healthy Diet, Says This Ayurvedic MD

Strengthening Your Gut Goes Beyond A Healthy Diet, Says This Ayurvedic MD

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
Physician and Ayurveda Expert By Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
Physician and Ayurveda Expert
Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D. is an Ayurveda Wellness Expert, certified plant-based professional and a certified yoga therapist on a mission to bridge the gap between Western and Eastern medicine.
Young asian woman drinking a cup of coffee with curtains in the background

Image by Prostock-Studio / iStock

September 21, 2021 — 19:32 PM

You've probably heard the saying you are what you eat—and while there is some truth to that statement, it's not the whole story. From an Ayurvedic perspective, you are what you digest.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts 


Functional Nutrition Coaching

There's no doubt that the types of food you consume have an effect on your body and mind. But if you're only focusing on the "what," you might not be feeling your best—even if you're careful about eliminating foods you're sensitive to and eating organic, whole foods when possible.

Ayurveda, the 5,000-year-old healing tradition of India, says there are five critical factors when using food as medicine: I call this the Principle of Ayurvedic Eating. It states that why, where, when, and how much you eat matter more than what you eat. All of these factors affect the strength of your digestive fire, which, in turn, affects your ability to eliminate toxins from your body and your mind.

Advertisement

Why it's not just about food.

The mouth is just one gate of entry into the human system, which is why altering your diet isn't the be-all and end-all to feeling better. There are many other gates of entry, including the eyes, ears, nose, skin, and thousands more at the energetic level that we cannot consciously perceive.

In Ayurveda, everything that enters the body and mind—lifestyle, routines, career, relationships, environment, and diet—is considered "food" because each of these affects our health.

A strong digestive fire is a key to health.

According to Ayurveda, the digestion (or digestive fire, agni) is a key to achieving optimal health. A strong digestion will take anything that comes into the system, keep the nourishing parts it needs, and eliminate the rest. A weak digestive fire, on the other hand, will not be able to keep up with this process and thus toxins (or ama) build up and overwhelm the system—this can ultimately lead to imbalances, illness, and possibly disease.

Modern science refers to this as the Enteric Nervous System (ENS) or "gut-brain": two thin layers of more than 100 million nerve cells lining your entire digestive tract. Although the second brain can't "think" the way your mind does, it does communicate directly with your big brain. In fact, studies show that a healthy gut microbiome supports mental health since the gut microbiome secretes the mood-boosting hormones serotonin and dopamine. Research also states that 70 to 80% of the immune system lives in the gut, making a healthy gut essential to a healthy immune system.

This science reinforces what Ayurveda has believed for 5,000 years: Overall health is directly linked to the health of the digestive system.

Advertisement

How to make your gut smarter & stronger.

If you want to support your health, pay attention to your digestion. Here are three ways to make your gut smarter and stronger, according to Ayurveda:

1. Dry-brush.

The skin is the largest organ of the body, and dead body cells are a type of body waste. Sloughing them off with a dry brush before bathing can help the body excrete that waste from the skin more efficiently. It also stimulates the lymphatic system, which sits right under the skin, encouraging lymphatic drainage. I recommend dry-brushing for five to 10 minutes every morning. If you're new to dry-brushing, here's a step-by-step guide and a list of mbg's favorite brushes to help you get started.

Advertisement

2. Drink tea.

In Ayurveda, teas are considered healing because they're made with nature's medicine: plants and spices. A warm tea made of equal parts cumin, coriander, and fennel (CCF tea) stokes the digestive fire, supports metabolism, and gets things moving in the digestive tract. Drink one cup of this tea first thing every morning and sip on it throughout the day.

3. Rest your digestion for 12 hours.

If your digestive system is constantly processing what's coming in, it never has enough time to send waste out. By allowing your digestion to rest for 12 hours overnight, it has time to clean itself up. Ideally, you'd have an early and light dinner by 7 p.m. and then wait until 7 a.m. the next morning to "break your fast," but follow whatever 12-hour time frame works for your schedule.

Advertisement

Bottom line.

A strong and healthy digestion creates a more balanced microbiome, which makes the communication between your brain and your gut clear. When you understand the Ayurvedic perspective that you are not what you eat, but what you digest, you understand that health goes way beyond your diet.

Advertisement
Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D. Physician and Ayurveda Expert
Avanti Kumar-Singh, is an Ayurveda Wellness Expert on a mission to show how Ayurveda is a health catalyst to achieve optimal wellness in modern life. After receiving her Bachelor's in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Should Men Take Collagen? We'll Let These 5 Expert-Backed Benefits Answer That

Alexandra Engler
Should Men Take Collagen? We'll Let These 5 Expert-Backed Benefits Answer That
Integrative Health

7 Surprising Reasons You Wake Up Sleepy + A Supplement To Help*

Emma Loewe
7 Surprising Reasons You Wake Up Sleepy + A Supplement To Help*
Love

A Look Into Polyamorous Networks, Where Your Partner's Lovers Can Be Like Family

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
A Look Into Polyamorous Networks, Where Your Partner's Lovers Can Be Like Family
Beauty

You're Probably Cutting Your Cuticles Wrong — How To Nip The Skin Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Cutting Your Cuticles Wrong — How To Nip The Skin Like A Pro
Routines

Ditch Back Tightness With This 14-Minute Spine-Stretching Yoga Flow

Emily Chen
Ditch Back Tightness With This 14-Minute Spine-Stretching Yoga Flow
Integrative Health

How To "Reset" Your Internal Clock For Deeper, More Restorative Sleep

Emma Loewe
How To "Reset" Your Internal Clock For Deeper, More Restorative Sleep
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

An MD & PhD Say This One Social Habit Can Transform Your Health

Olivia Giacomo
An MD & PhD Say This One Social Habit Can Transform Your Health
Love

5 Reasons Twin Flames Separate & What To Do If It Happens To You

Sarah Regan
5 Reasons Twin Flames Separate & What To Do If It Happens To You
Spirituality

Are Your Chakras Blocked? Take This 2-Minute Quiz To Find Out

Nikki Van De Car
Are Your Chakras Blocked? Take This 2-Minute Quiz To Find Out
Nature

Want To Sleep Better? Make More Time For This Enjoyable Activity

Emma Loewe
Want To Sleep Better? Make More Time For This Enjoyable Activity
Beauty

This Effortless Hairstyle Is Beloved By So Many Celebs: Here's An Easy Tutorial

Jamie Schneider
This Effortless Hairstyle Is Beloved By So Many Celebs: Here's An Easy Tutorial
Recipes

This One-Pot Chili Is The Perfect Filling, Inflammation-Fighting Meal For Fall

Eliza Sullivan
This One-Pot Chili Is The Perfect Filling, Inflammation-Fighting Meal For Fall
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-strengthen-your-gut-beyond-diet-from-ayurvedic-md

Your article and new folder have been saved!