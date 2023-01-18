How Cayenne Peppers Reduce Cravings & Promote Metabolic Health
As a nutrition scientist, Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN is intimately familiar with the research backing and physiological benefits of world-class botanical ingredients. And when it comes to promoting an active metabolism and healthy body composition, she believes there’s one supplement ingredient with superior health benefits. Enter: Cayenne pepper.*
Cayenne pepper's health benefits.
Thanks to their powerful, unique phytonutrients (called capsaicinoids) and antioxidant actions, cayenne peppers (aka red chili peppers) make for a potent tool in your metabolism toolbox.
“Clinical research supports the truly multifaceted metabolic benefits of this powerhouse pepper,” Rai shares. “The unique botanical ingredient has been shown to increase metabolism, activate thermogenic calorie and fat burn, reduce cravings and body fat, and promote healthy body composition.”*
Whether you’re looking for appetite support to curb cravings in between meals or hoping to activate thermogenic calorie burn, this spicy pepper has got you covered.*
Here are just a few of cayenne pepper extract’s benefits, as demonstrated by clinical research:*
- Supports appetite regulation & satiety1 (i.e., feeling full)
- Increases resting energy expenditure2 (i.e., the amount of energy, aka calories, required to maintain baseline physiological functions at rest)
- Increases fat metabolism3 (aka fat burn)
- Supports a healthy body composition4 (i.e., ratio of fat, muscle, and bone)
While capsaicinoids are, of course, found in chili peppers, many individuals can’t handle the level of spiciness that comes along with adding them to their diet (or simply don’t like the flavor). If you’re looking for a simple and effective way to incorporate more capsaicinoids into your everyday routine without the added heat, a supplement with cayenne pepper extract may be for you.
Deshanie Rai’s secret weapon for a healthy metabolism.
“Chili peppers and their capsaicinoid compounds are famous for being spicy,” Rai says. “mindbodygreen's metabolism+ is 'bringing that heat' by featuring Capsimax® in their metabolism+ formula.”*
But don’t worry about spiciness in this metabolic health supplement—the cayenne pepper extract featured is specifically formulated using patented technology to be gentle on your digestive system (and sidestep your tastebuds altogether!).*
“Capsimax® is a widely researched4, whole-food red chili pepper extract. Using controlled-release technology, you glean the health benefits of this premium cayenne pepper fruit extract gently (and avoid stomach upset),”* Rai expounds.
Additional plant-sourced ingredients (i.e., veld grape, grains of paradise, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea) in metabolism+ provide incremental benefits that holistically and comprehensively support an active metabolism.*
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for a way to spice up your metabolic health routine without actual spice, consider taking a supplement with clinically-researched cayenne pepper extract, like mindbodygreen’s metabolism+. This metabolism-supporting supplement helps enhance energy utilization, promote healthy body composition, bolster appetite control, and more.* Can you handle the heat?
