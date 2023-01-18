Thanks to their powerful, unique phytonutrients (called capsaicinoids) and antioxidant actions, cayenne peppers (aka red chili peppers) make for a potent tool in your metabolism toolbox.

“Clinical research supports the truly multifaceted metabolic benefits of this powerhouse pepper,” Rai shares. “The unique botanical ingredient has been shown to increase metabolism, activate thermogenic calorie and fat burn, reduce cravings and body fat, and promote healthy body composition.”*

Whether you’re looking for appetite support to curb cravings in between meals or hoping to activate thermogenic calorie burn, this spicy pepper has got you covered.*

Here are just a few of cayenne pepper extract’s benefits, as demonstrated by clinical research:*