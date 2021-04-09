I’ve learned from experience that when scheduling exercise, it’s best to keep it vague. Adding make time for movement to my list of responsibilities is a friendly reminder to myself that fitness should be a priority, but it doesn’t have to be rigid.

The truth is, “working out can be a good time,” says NASM-certified personal trainer Kristie Larson. Her take? The key to making movement enjoyable is as simple as listening to your body. This is also known as intuitive exercise, or the concept of cueing into your body’s needs, and picking a workout based on how you want to feel (rather than look).

If you’re not sure exactly how to listen to your body, Larson suggests focusing on three key factors: sleep quality, stress levels, and your cycle phase. "Not every workout is right for every day," she says, particularly if you're working out for general well-being (rather than a specific fitness goal). Depending on where you land in those three categories, Larson recommends specific workouts that will actually feel good: