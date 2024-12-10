Skip to Content
Functional Food

How To Make A Smoothie That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar, From An Endocrinologist

December 10, 2024
smoothie
Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy
December 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Smoothies can be nutritious, filling, and blood-sugar-supporting when made with the right ingredients. When made with too many high-glycemic fruits and sweeteners and not enough fiber, however, they can be just the opposite.

Here's the secret to whipping up a satisfying smoothie that will taste delicious and keep your blood sugar in check, from an endocrinologist.

How to avoid a blood sugar spike from your smoothie

When you make a smoothie that's majority fruit and sweeteners, it can wind up spiking (and then crashing) your blood sugar, leaving you even hungrier than before.

According to board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., to avoid that blood sugar crash, you'll want to lean into high-fiber, low-glycemic index fruits like berries and apples. "I also recommend adding insoluble fiber like psyllium husk or prebiotic fibers to help reduce the blood sugar spike, or flax/chia seeds," she tells mbg. Here are some more high-fiber foods and fiber supplements to play around with in your smoothie.

And as registered dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, previously wrote for mbg, you'll also want to "make sure to keep portions in check on the fruit and work in some healthy fat and protein."

She recommends aiming for about 2 parts veggies for every 1 part fruit—and has a go-to smoothie recipe that hits all these marks.

A blood-sugar-balancing smoothie bowl to try

The following is Cording's basic smoothie bowl formula, which features plenty of protein and healthy fats, as well as frozen riced cauliflower for a smooth consistency and extra fiber and minerals.

What you'll need

  • 1 cup water (or your favorite plant-based milk)
  • 1 cup ice
  • 1 scoop pea protein powder or your favorite nut butter
  • ¼ of a ripe avocado
  • ¾ cup frozen riced cauliflower
  • 1 cup frozen or 2 cups fresh spinach
  • ½ a frozen banana
  • ½ cup frozen berries
  • For garnish: 1 tablespoon chia seeds or a combo of your favorite seeds, coconut flakes, nuts, and/or cacao nibs

Method

  1. Add water or plant-based milk, ice, pea-protein powder, avocado, cauliflower, spinach, banana, and berries to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into a bowl and garnish with chia seeds on top. Enjoy with a spoon.

The takeaway

Not all smoothies are created equal, and while a quick blend of your favorite fruits might be tasty, it could inadvertently cause your blood sugar to soar.

The good news is, with the help of a few nutritious additions (and plenty of fiber), you can avoid that spike and crash—without sacrificing flavor.

