According to board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., to avoid that blood sugar crash, you'll want to lean into high-fiber, low-glycemic index fruits like berries and apples. "I also recommend adding insoluble fiber like psyllium husk or prebiotic fibers to help reduce the blood sugar spike, or flax/chia seeds," she tells mbg. Here are some more high-fiber foods and fiber supplements to play around with in your smoothie.