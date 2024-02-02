Advertisement
The Vaginal Microbiome Impacts Fertility, Immunity & More: 10 Ways To Nurture It
The human body functions as a sophisticated ecosystem, hosting trillions of microorganisms collectively known as the microbiome.
Amidst the diverse microbiomes within the human body, the vaginal microbiome stands out. Over the last two decades, scientists have made significant strides in unraveling the intricacies of the vaginal microbiome, illuminating its profound impact on women’s health.
Let's delve into the significance of the vaginal microbiome, how to know if yours is healthy, and daily practices to get it in better shape.
What makes the vaginal microbiome so important?
The vaginal microbiome is a dynamic community of microorganisms (primarily bacteria) residing in the vaginal tract. The equilibrium and diversity of these microorganisms can influence women's reproductive health, immune function1, and more. Here are some key reasons why a healthy vaginal microbiome is so important:
- Infection prevention: A balanced vaginal microbiome acts as a natural defense mechanism, preventing the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and reducing the risk of infections, including bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections2.
- Reproductive health: An optimal microbiome contributes to a healthy reproductive environment. The microbiome's balance is closely linked to fertility, successful pregnancies, and prevention of complications3 such as preterm birth.
- Immune function: The vagina is a mucosal site, which means it is an immune site. One type of bacteria, Lactobacilli, for example, can modulate the activity of immune cells4, such as macrophages and dendritic cells, helping to maintain an appropriate and balanced immune response. A well-balanced microbiome helps fend off pathogens, contributing to overall immune resilience.
- Hormonal Regulation: Hormonal changes throughout a woman's life, from puberty to menopause, influence the composition of the vaginal microbiome. For instance, during menstruation, the vaginal pH may transiently rise, creating conditions that favor the growth of specific bacteria. Understanding and maintaining this balance is essential for overall hormonal health.
Understanding the vaginal microbiome
Unlike the gut microbiome, characterized by high diversity of microbial species, the vagina houses a specialized community with lower diversity. The lower microbial diversity and specialization make the vaginal community delicate. It undergoes dynamic changes throughout the monthly cycle and shifts in response to sexual activity and other lifestyle factors. As such, the vaginal microbiome exhibits fascinating variability5.
Recent initiatives, like the Isala project, showcase the evolving landscape of vaginal microbiome research. In this citizen science project, named after Belgium's first female doctor, Isala Van Diest, women collect their vaginal samples to contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of vaginal microbiota.
So far, we know that the Lactobacillus species of bacteria, renowned for producing lactic acid, seem to play an important role in this delicate and diverse ecosystem. By creating an acidic environment, they inhibit the growth of harmful pathogens.
In the Isala project, Lactobacillus crispatus have emerged as the most prevalent taxon in the healthy cohort, followed by Lactobacillus iners and Gardnerella species.
While Lactobacillus species often dominate a healthy vaginal microbiome, women's exact microbial makeup seems to depend on 6factors such as age, motherhood, hormonal levels, and menstrual stage. In addition, menstrual products, contraceptives, sexual activity, partnership choices, and diet also seem to modulate the vaginal microbiome in fascinating ways.
How to tell if yours is balanced
An imbalance in the vaginal microbiome, known as a dysbiosis, is linked to various health issues such as bacterial vaginosis7 (BV), characterized by dysbiosis from an overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria.
Determining whether your vaginal microbiome is in good balance involves paying attention to certain signs and symptoms. While individual variations are normal, here are some indicators of a healthy vaginal microbiome:
- You have normal discharge: Healthy vaginal discharge is usually clear or milky, with a mild, unobtrusive scent. Any sudden changes in color, consistency, or odor may indicate an imbalance.
- You don't have itching or discomfort: Persistent itching, redness, or irritation could signify an issue.
- You have a regular menstrual cycle: A consistent menstrual cycle, free from abnormal bleeding or irregularities, can be indicative of hormonal and microbial balance.
- You have pain-free intercourse: Comfort during sexual activity is often associated with a healthy vaginal microbiome. Discomfort, pain, or changes in lubrication may potentially suggest an imbalance.
How to nurture a healthy vaginal microbiome
Sustaining a healthy vaginal microbiome is crucial for preventing infections, supporting reproductive health, and promoting overall well-being.
Let's explore some evidence-based practices and lifestyle choices that can contribute to a flourishing and balanced vaginal microbiome.
Practice gentle hygiene
Maintain proper hygiene using mild, unscented soaps to preserve both the natural pH and microbial balance. Avoid excessive washing or harsh soaps, as they can disrupt the delicate microbial environment. Additionally, a balanced pH, crucial for vaginal health, helps guard against infections and supports fertility.
Maintain an ideal pH by avoiding douching, using protection during sex, and incorporating high-quality probiotics into your routine.
Choose thoughtful feminine care
Opt for breathable cotton underwear and avoid tight-fitting clothes to prevent moisture retention. Select feminine hygiene products free from harsh chemicals and fragrances.
Eat a plant- and probiotic-rich diet
Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to provide essential nutrients supporting microbial diversity.
Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and kefir contribute beneficial bacteria to the gut, potentially influencing the vaginal microbiome. Research suggests that adding Lactobacillus strains to your diet can positively impact the vaginal pH and microbiome8. Studies also indicate that probiotic yogurt, for example, can elevate beneficial Lactobacillus bacteria levels in the vagina. Prebiotics, found in foods like garlic, banana, and onions, serve as food for beneficial bacteria.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water to support overall bodily functions, including reproductive health. Hydration is key for the function of the mucosa and delicate tissues in the vagina.
Practice safe sex
Use condoms to prevent sexually transmitted infections and maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome. Condom use reduces the risk of introducing harmful bacteria, especially with new partners, preserving the natural balance.
Manage stress
Incorporate stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga into your routine. Chronic stress can impact the immune system and disrupt the delicate balance of the vaginal microbiome9.
Exercise regularly
Engage in regular physical activity to support overall health and positively influence the vaginal microbiome. Exercise promotes blood flow, hormone regulation, and a healthy immune system.
Get routine check-ups
Schedule routine gynecological check-ups to monitor reproductive health. Consult a healthcare professional if you experience symptoms like unusual discharge, itching, or discomfort.
Try Ayurvedic practices
Explore Ayurvedic practices like Abhyanga (self-massage) using coconut or sesame oil. Some herbs, including aloe and ashwagandha, along with specialized Ayurvedic clinical therapies, may be beneficial under the guidance of a practitioner.
Consider probiotic supplements
Probiotic supplements can help combat symptoms of vaginal microbiome imbalance such as unpleasant odors and BV, often stemming from an overgrowth of harmful bacteria10.
It’s important to choose probiotics with clinically tested11 species and strains shown to promote vaginal health, such as spore-forming Bacillus coagulans12 or Lactobacillus13 strains. While Lactobacillus acidophilus stands out as the most clinically-researched strain, other new microbial players like Lactobacillus reuteri14, Bacillus coagulans, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus15 GR-1 also seem to contribute to a balanced microbiome.16
Opt for supplements with the correct number of colony-forming units (CFUs), typically ranging from 1 billion to 10 billion CFUs per dose. If you're considering probiotics after a vaginal infection, talk to your doctor about the proper dose of probiotics and how often to take your supplement.
The takeaway
The vaginal microbiome remains a subject of intense scientific inquiry, holding paramount importance in women's health. As research advances, a deeper understanding of the intricate dynamics of the vaginal microbiome promises personalized approaches to women’s healthcare. Initiatives like the Isala project, fostering collaboration between scientists and women, offer hope for unveiling the mysteries of the vaginal microbiome and enhancing health outcomes worldwide.
