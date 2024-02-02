Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and kefir contribute beneficial bacteria to the gut, potentially influencing the vaginal microbiome. Research suggests that adding Lactobacillus strains to your diet can positively impact the vaginal pH and microbiome8 . Studies also indicate that probiotic yogurt, for example, can elevate beneficial Lactobacillus bacteria levels in the vagina. Prebiotics, found in foods like garlic, banana, and onions, serve as food for beneficial bacteria.