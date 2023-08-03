Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a holistic approach to health and well-being. In today's fast-paced and often stressful world, introducing Ayurvedic principles to children and teens can empower them with invaluable tools to lead balanced and mindful lives.

As a researcher, mother, and clinician who works with families, I have identified useful Ayurvedic strategies that can help children foster self-awareness, healthy habits, and resilience. Here are my eight favorite ways to share this profound gift that will nurture their mind, body, and soul for years to come.