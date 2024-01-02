5 Ways To Make Sex Less Painful & More Pleasurable, From A Pelvic Floor PT

A simple exercise I have my patients do as they massage and self-stretch is that if, when they stretch, they feel anxious or as though they are in danger, I ask them to remember that these are muscles just like your hamstrings. You can try imagining a rubber band stretching as you do the self-stretch. Or better yet, use your other hand on a leg muscle and match the pressure you are using to self-stretch the pelvic floor muscles as a reminder that they are both the same type of tissue. See if this reframing of your sensory experience helps to turn the volume down on any discomfort.