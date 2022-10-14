If you tend to shy away from a full glam or just need a simple go-to beat for your day-to-day, the cult-favorite "no-makeup makeup look" is right up your alley. This traditionally consists of light coverage face products, natural- and fluffy-looking brows, cream blush, minimal mascara…you get the point.

However, a different kind of no-makeup makeup look has recently taken beauty TikTok by storm. The real kicker? It actually uses no makeup at all, only skin care products. I thought this sounded way too good to be true at first, but when you think about it, it makes perfect sense—a whole lot of A+ products can dial down redness and deliver a lit-from-within glow.

Makeup content creator @skylerreneee posted a step-by-step tutorial for this look, which has received hundreds of thousands of likes—here’s exactly how it works.