If you’re on the path of shifting your beauty routine to be filled with clean and natural formulas, you should probably start with the products that come in close contact with your eyes. The sensitive area is prone to irritation and less likely to put up with the unwanted additives popular in many conventional formulas—whether you're applying a mascara, eyeliner, or eyeshadow.

Another top priority for going clean? Your eyelash growth serum. The liquid formula settles onto the base of your lashes, coming into close contact with your eyes. Luckily, it's a pretty easy to find a clean serum—and it just so happens that one of them is my all-time favorite product for getting major growth in my brows and lashes: the Kosas GrowPotion.

The 2-in-1 formula is safe for use on both eyebrows and lashes with a double-sided applicator that makes it easy to apply the formula on either area. Below, I cover everything you need to know about the product that streamlined my routine and brought me peace of mind knowing that my lashes were supported, sans harmful ingredients. Major plus: It's 20% off in Kosas's Friends & Family sale right now.