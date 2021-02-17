Everyone Has A Carb Sweet-Spot: Here's How To Find Yours

The first step, says Cole, is to make sure you have a stable baseline. “As you gain metabolic flexibility, you calm that noise,” he says. “You can start to hear intuition a little bit more. You are in touch with our body on how foods make you feel. And then [you can] experiment with increasing carbohydrates and checking in with our body as you do that.”

Here’s how that looks in practice: To reach a steady baseline, Cole suggests following a ketotarian diet (a cross between a ketogenic and vegetarian, vegan, or pescatarian diet) sticking to 50 grams or less of net carbs for around 30 days. It’s like a reset, he says, to “train your mitochondria.” Then once you reach that touchstone, you can begin experimenting with different amounts of carbs on your plate. “At that point, you're a little bit more stable. You feel better and you're in tune with your body, so [you can] increase clean carbohydrates to 75 grams, to 150 grams,” he explains.

Finally, assess: How did you feel when you added more carbs to your plate? How’s your digestion, your mood, your energy, your hanger levels? Try to notice how you’re feeling and play around with adding and taking away carbs. Soon, you’ll notice what specific amount works for you. “Some people are going to know, ‘Oh, I feel better with less carbohydrates,’” Cole notes. “And some people are going to do better with more carbohydrates.”