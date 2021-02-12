Insulin, generally, is a good thing. In most healthy people, it's what brings your glucose levels back down; whenever you face a blood sugar spike, your body responds by releasing the hormone, which "keeps your blood sugar 'normal,'" says functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

The problem occurs when you repeatedly experience these blood sugar spikes—to constantly keep blood sugar levels down, your body has to make more and more insulin; pretty soon, your body may become "numb" to the hormone, resulting in insulin resistance and, potentially, diabetes down the line. That's why experts recommend getting your blood sugar levels routinely checked, just to make sure they're not frequently spiked.

But let's say your fasting blood sugar falls within the "normal" range (which is anything less than 100 mg/dL). You should be off the hook, no? Well, not necessarily. According to Hyman, you should check your insulin levels, too.