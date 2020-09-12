10 Expert-Approved Ways To Make Your Nails Dry Fast (& Keep Them Smudge-Free!)

When it comes to pressing issues, waiting for your nails to dry doesn’t exactly top the list. Nonetheless, it’s a task many dread while heading to the salon or breaking out the at-home kit. Drying your nails may only take a few measly minutes, but trust when we say: It can feel like forever. Much like waiting for water to boil or the oft-mentioned “treadmill minute,” time seems to stretch on and on as you eye the clock.

Not to mention, those minutes are plenty of time to ruin the fresh mani, too. Ever dented your polish from fanning your fingers or walking around your home on your heels? Been there, unfortunately done that. Here's exactly how to dry nails fast—not only do these tips cut down on drying time, but they can help keep your nails from smudging, too.