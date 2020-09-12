10 Expert-Approved Ways To Make Your Nails Dry Fast (& Keep Them Smudge-Free!)
When it comes to pressing issues, waiting for your nails to dry doesn’t exactly top the list. Nonetheless, it’s a task many dread while heading to the salon or breaking out the at-home kit. Drying your nails may only take a few measly minutes, but trust when we say: It can feel like forever. Much like waiting for water to boil or the oft-mentioned “treadmill minute,” time seems to stretch on and on as you eye the clock.
Not to mention, those minutes are plenty of time to ruin the fresh mani, too. Ever dented your polish from fanning your fingers or walking around your home on your heels? Been there, unfortunately done that. Here's exactly how to dry nails fast—not only do these tips cut down on drying time, but they can help keep your nails from smudging, too.
How long does it take for nails to fully dry?
For a single-color application, polish usually takes around seven to 10 minutes to dry, says Evelyn Lim, chief educator of Paintbox. And with nail art, the dry time extends to 10 to 15. Although, that doesn’t mean you should immediately engage in what Lim deems “risky actions” (i.e., digging into your purse or pants pocket or putting on shoes right away—you know, high-risk business). “We’ve all had that pedicure that felt dry to the touch, only to find it ruined after putting on socks and shoes,” she says.
If you can’t bear waiting the 10 minute window, we get it. You’ve got things to do, people to see, both of which require some dexterity. To make your nails dry faster (and keep them from bubbling, smudging, or denting during the wait-time), mind these 10 tips.
1. Apply thin coats.
“The No. 1 rule to making your polish dry faster is thin coats,” says Lim. It makes sense: The thicker the layer, the longer it’ll likely take to dry. You don’t want globs of polish on your nails, here. While you might think painting thin, light layers would make the whole project longer, it ultimately cuts down on overall drying time while offering the same color payoff.
2. Allow each layer to dry for two minutes.
Two minutes is the goal, but don’t feel obligated to time yourself to the very second: According to Lim, two minutes is typically the time it takes to paint your nails, pinky to thumb. “You can go ahead and start the second coat after you're done with the last finger,” she says. If you’re an especially speedy polish painter, you may want to give it a few seconds before starting the second coat.
3. Expose your nails to freezing temperatures.
“In general, cold air can help nail polish dry faster,” says Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness. “I have seen clients go outdoors with bare hands on a freezing cold day to speed up the drying process.”
Essentially, the frigid air can shock the top layer of polish dry, but you’ll still want to be careful with your tips, as the layers underneath might not be completely set. Dipping your nails in ice water has a similar shocking effect, but again, you might only be effectively drying the top coat of polish.
4. Use a dryer.
Tons of avenues to explore here: Fans are probably best (be it electric or paper), but hairdryers also work if that’s all you have on-hand. Just make sure you use the cool setting on fresh polish, as heat can cause the polish to bubble (and cold air works faster).
You don’t want to go full blast with the dryer, either: “A blow dryer can dry out your cuticle area, which you spent a lot of time nourishing during a manicure,” says Lin. Keep both settings on low, no matter which tool you use, to avoid drying out the surrounding skin.
5. Choose a lighter color.
“Certain factors can affect the drying time, including the color of your polish (darker colors could take longer because of the pigment),” says Lin. That said, if you’re in a rush, you might want to reach for a lighter shade for your nails.
6. Use quick-dry drops.
It sounds counterintuitive to apply more product on your nails, but quick-dry drops are actually key for cutting drying time: They’re able to absorb the solvents in the polish without dissolving the color itself. Plus, the drops act as a barrier for any small particles that can get on the nail (like lint or dirt). “This way, it just slides right off instead of setting into the polish,” Lim notes. Lin recommends drops that keep the cuticles shiny and moisturized simultaneously (like this option that includes both coconut and avocado oil).
7. Or baby oil—in a pinch.
If you don’t have any quick-dry drops on-hand, you can opt for a few drops of baby oil (although, Lim says to reach for the professional product, if you can). That’s because the oil can actually set into the polish and thin it out a bit—and as mentioned, thin layers tend to dry faster. Wait up to two minutes, then wipe off the oil with a dry towel.
8. Get a pedicure first.
If you’re going for a full mani-pedi, Lim recommends doing the toes first—they take more time to dry. “I always suggest my clients do the pedicure first and the manicure second to allow more drying time for toes, because they need it!” That way, your fingers and toes can finish up drying around the same time.
9. Use a quick-dry top coat.
Similar to drops, a quick-dry top coat is a low-lift way to simultaneously dry your nails and provide a sleek, patent leather finish. Bonus: Many top coat options include UV filters to absorb the sun’s rays and keep your nails from UV-induced damage (like discoloration, ridges, or brittleness).
10. Keep your nails away from enclosed spaces
“I find if you’re putting your hands or toes in a tight space with heat (i.e., inside socks and shoes), they’re bound to get indentations or crease marks,” says Lim. She’s even seen cases where socks actually fuse with the polish (yes, really), as the enclosed heat can "thaw" the lacquer, so to speak. That said, you’ll want to keep your tips and toes away from those tight, warm spaces—socks, gloves, et al.
The takeaway.
While you should definitely sit back and savor the process from time to time (nail care is a form of self care—so enjoy it!), sometimes you just want a fast, polish-and-go sort of treatment. Good news is, there’s much you can do to help your nails dry faster. Mind the above expert do’s and don’ts, and you’ll have set, shiny tips in practically half the time.
