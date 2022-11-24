"The most important measure you can take to ensure a long-lasting manicure is to thoroughly remove all grease residue from your nail bed," Choi notes. Hydrating your cuticles a la cuticle oil and hand cream is crucial for a stunning mani (cracked skin and frays can take away from an elevated finish, wouldn't you say?), but you'll want to dry the actual nail plate before picking up the polish. Otherwise, the lacquer will slide right off.

On that note: "When you have healthy smooth nails, nail polish tends to last longer, so it's good to buff and shine your nails before applying polish," Choi adds. When your nails contain grooves and divots, the polish can pool in certain places, which can lead to chipping. Check out these tips to remedy brittle nails and make sure to invest in quality tools, like a glass nail file and nonabrasive buffers to gently reseal the keratin layers.

JINsoon's Effortless Nail Buffer/Shiner, for example, ​​has a double-sided surface with superfine abrasives that smooth and even out the nail surface, as opposed to three-way or four-way shiny buffers that may be harsh on the nails.