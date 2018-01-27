How To Create A Vision Board To Help You Get Exactly What You Want In 2018

My favorite vision-boarding tip might go against everything you have ever heard on the subject, but what I recommend is that you hide it. Burn it up in your fire pit, or take a gentler approach and hide it under your bed or in your closet somewhere.

Hear me out: You don’t need it anymore because you have already placed the order. After you order your food in a restaurant, you don’t keep pointing at the menu every time the waitress walks by. You don’t keep telling her how hungry you are or asking to see the chef—you trust that your order has been placed and that it is on the way to you. The same thing applies here. Surrender and trust that it is on the way. Or something more beautiful that you could not even yet imagine is on the way to you.

Detachment is paramount to successfully manifesting things in your life. It is the realization that your happiness does not lie on the other side of any of these things on your vision board. This is one of the most fundamental concepts from the Vedas: Our happiness, our bliss, our fulfillment always exist in one place and that's inside of us, and they always exist in one time, and that is right now. We're not making these vision boards so that we can go and acquire all these things to acquire happiness—instead, we meditate to access our bliss and fulfillment internally, and then we use our desires; we use these inspirations as an indicator of where nature wants to use us to deliver our fulfillment.

This is exactly why I founded Ziva Meditation: We are living in challenging times, and it’s more important than ever to get quiet and tap into that least excited state of awareness because that is where nature communicates to us most clearly. Where we're able to hear all these beautiful little whispers, our intuition, our inspiration. This is divinity; this is nature; this is our higher self talking to us.

