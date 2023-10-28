There I was, having my brows expertly groomed by celebrity brow artist Kristie Streicher. My poor set of arches are pretty wimpy and sparse (I rarely even touch them without the help of a seasoned pro), so you better believe I kept my ears open for tips as the eyebrow whisperer laminated, tinted, and plucked my face framers to perfection.

And, boy, am I glad I took mental notes: “I’m tweezing the extra hairs at the front of your brows,” she tells me during the session. “The downward shape accentuates dark circles.” Hold on a second.

As someone who deals with genetic dark shadows (thanks, Dad!), I didn’t think there was much I could do to diminish the discoloration. I certainly never thought my brows would have much say in the matter. But after I left my appointment with Streicher, my face did look brighter—especially my eyes, which appeared bluer, wider, and more lifted, sans concealer. What was this sorcery?

I followed up with Streicher, and it turns out, a few simple tweaks can transform your whole appearance—for better or worse. Here, she explains how to map your brows to create an open, refreshed eye area.