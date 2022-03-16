If you needed a designated day to reevaluate your lip balm...well, here we are: Today is National Lips Appreciation Day. While these "holidays" can seem frivolous, we're using it as the friendly reminder (or wake-up call) many of us need to prioritize the delicate skin on our lips.

You probably already know how important it is to keep a lip balm on-hand to prevent cracking, chapped lips, but there’s so much more to keep in mind to achieve ultimate lip health. Ahead, we’ll discuss the best ways to take care of your lips, in honor of the completely made-up (but fun!) holiday.