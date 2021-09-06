Just as you protect your skin and hair from UV rays, so, too, should you protect the brows. You can always slip on a sun hat or rock a pair of wide-framed sunglasses to cover up the area when you're outside (sun care is more than just a bottle of SPF, after all)—just don't leave the brows completely unprotected, as they're particularly vulnerable to those rays.

"The brow area is especially important because brows are the highest point of the face that shield the eyes," says celebrity brow artist René de la Garza (Think about it: Makeup artists recommend tapping a highlighter on the brow bone, as that's where the sun would naturally hit). "Excessive amounts of sun exposure can make brow hairs dry and brittle," and that crispiness can lead to sparser patches over time, altering your brow shape. Not to mention, they can fade in color—as someone with naturally light brows, I can attest they all but disappear in the summer, which is why I up my brow tinting schedule during the summer months.

Oh, and on that note, it's extra imperative to protect your brows after going for a tint, and especially if you have freshly microbladed or microshaded arches: The sun can fade the color more quickly, which may require a touch-up or two. The brow area may be more photosensitive after dermaplaning as well (since you're lifting the top layer of skin and peach fuzz).