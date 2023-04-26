This Skin-Loving Supplement Is the Definition Of Quiet Luxury
While spending hours on skin care may seem like a dreamy scenario, modern lifestyles often call for quick and effective rituals—yet many folks still crave a luxurious experience when it comes to beauty.
Well, a recent TikTok trend has surfaced regarding this very concept: “Quiet luxury" has taken the zeitgeist by storm, referring to those who enjoy the luxurious things in life without being "flashy" about it. In fashion, this could mean wearing elevated basics that don’t scream expensive via recognizable brand logos, but you can tell they’re high-quality and fit perfectly.
Advertisement
The same concept can apply to beauty and wellness products, especially when it comes to supplements. To come, one "quiet luxury" beauty blend that’s certainly splurge-worthy but never over-the-top.
Fond: A quiet luxury skin supplement
Enter, mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+. This is an all-in-one beauty supplement that packs a host of research-backed ingredients all into one blend.* The best part? It comes in a sugar-free chocolate variety for anyone who wants to enjoy their supplement ritual with a tasty treat.
But what makes the blend so elevated? Well, this is more than just a collagen supplement—it's an entire daily beauty supplement lineup cut down to a single product, rather than gulping down 10 huge capsules in one go.* Apart from the hydrolyzed collagen peptides, this unique blend includes hyaluronic acid to support skin hydration, vitamins C and E for antioxidant power, biotin to encourage healthy hair and nails, L-glutamine to support gut health, and sulforaphane glucosinolate for healthy detoxification.*
We’ve previously gone in depth about the benefits of collagen supplementation before (find that info here), but here's a quick preview below if you’re unfamiliar:
- It provides essential ingredients for hair.*
- It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production.*
- Supports skin hydration.*
- It smooths the appearance of fine lines.*
Advertisement
Not to mention, taking collagen can be a daily ritual to help ground your morning and provide a moment of pause you don’t have to share with anyone else (that's as "quiet" as luxury gets, no?).
Below, find a few different ways to use this powder in your daily routine:
The takeaway
If you want your beauty or wellness routine to feel elevated without much effort, consider taking one, high-quality beauty supplement like mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+. And if you want to dive deeper into the science behind collagen supplementation and what researchers know right now, this guide will answer all of your questions.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.