Must Try: A Hair Growth Smoothie That Tastes Like Dessert
Hair growth smoothies are all the rage right now, not least according to consumer trends newsletter Spate. But what exactly makes a smoothie recipe contribute to longer locks? And how, exactly, can you whip up such a hair-loving daily blend?
You've come to the right place. Ahead, discover one supercharged recipe that checks the box for healthy hair growth and contributes to overall skin health—because why settle for just one beauty benefit?
A chocolate & almond butter hair growth smoothie
Serves 1
What you’ll need:
- 2 frozen bananas
- 3 dates
- 1 tablespoon peanut or almond butter
- 1 scoop cacao powder
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon coconut butter
- 2 cups milk of your choice
- A dash of cinnamon
How to:
- 12 hours before: If you can remember, pop your dates in a bowl of warm water up to 12 hours before you make your smoothie to ensure they’re soft and blendable. This is an optional step, but it will make your smoothie oh-so creamy.
- Blend: Next, blend together your ingredients. Easy as can be, no?
Benefits
In this smoothie, you'll find a sneaky addition that makes this delicious blend great for hair growth: mbg's beauty & gut collagen+.* This powder supplement contains hydrolyzed collagen peptides, a quality, digestible form of collagen not found in every blend out there.
We’ve covered collagen's benefits for hair before if you want to dive deeper into this topic—but here’s a quick overview of why it works: While the hair itself is not made up of collagen, it is necessary for growth.* See, hair itself is made out of a protein called keratin. In order for your body to make keratin, it needs amino acids (aka, the building blocks of protein). And guess what? Collagen is made up of amino acids.*
Plus, according to experts, consuming collagen allows the body to produce more amino acids, which can help protect the hair follicles from oxidation and improve the productivity of each hair follicle.*
Lastly, this specific collagen powder contains even more hair-loving ingredients: vitamin C, vitamin E, and biotin. Here’s why they work:
- Vitamin C:Vitamin C can help hair in a few ways. The first is that it supports collagen production, which is important for the scalp.* The second is that it reduces free radical accumulation.* And the third is that it aids the body in absorbing iron1, which we also know is beneficial for hair growth.*
- Vitamin E: Vitamin E can do wonders for your hair when applied topically—and taken internally.* Vitamin E is believed to work via 2antioxidant activity 2on your skin and scalp2, addressing free radicals around your hair follicles that can lead to premature graying, hair breakage, and shedding.*
- Biotin: Biotin is thought to support healthy hair growth because it is involved in the production of keratin3 (aka, what your hair is made of).*
The takeaway
If you haven’t yet heard of a hair growth smoothie, well, consider yourself ahead of the curve. Grab some collagen powder and toss a scoop in your favorite blend, or opt for the recipe above to satisfy any sweet tooth. Want more hair growth tips? Check out this guide.
