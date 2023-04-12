We’ve covered collagen's benefits for hair before if you want to dive deeper into this topic—but here’s a quick overview of why it works: While the hair itself is not made up of collagen, it is necessary for growth.* See, hair itself is made out of a protein called keratin. In order for your body to make keratin, it needs amino acids (aka, the building blocks of protein). And guess what? Collagen is made up of amino acids.*

Plus, according to experts, consuming collagen allows the body to produce more amino acids, which can help protect the hair follicles from oxidation and improve the productivity of each hair follicle.*

Lastly, this specific collagen powder contains even more hair-loving ingredients: vitamin C, vitamin E, and biotin. Here’s why they work: