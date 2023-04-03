This Is How The mbg Staff Takes Their Coffee — Try Our Hacks & Recipes
We adore coffee here at mbg. Pretty much every single one of our editors has written, edited, or updated a story about some sort of coffee hack, benefit, or recipe. What can we say? We can’t stop talking about the stuff!
It certainly helps that we have access to some of the best researchers, doctors, and dietitians in the game who are more than willing to share their various coffee tips. And when we uncover some super-duper advice, you better believe we incorporate it into our own rituals.
Advertisement
Below, explore how the mbg staff takes their coffee—you’ll find hidden gems for creamy lattes, iced confections, and blood sugar-balancing flavors.
Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
At home, I stick to black drip coffee over a bit of frothed oat milk. It may sound basic, but frothing my milk pre-pour has completely changed my morning coffee game. It just makes every sip a smidgen more fun, you know?
For an easily upgraded latte, I’ll add a scoop of mindbodygreen’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ and a pinch of cinnamon to the oat milk before frothing. It blends together beautifully, and the mocha-cinnamon flavor is just divine (and thanks to the sugar-free collagen, it doesn’t spike my blood sugar).*
Advertisement
Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor
“I enjoy any black coffee, but it has to be good quality. I prefer pour over with a paper filter, and I always wait at least 90 minutes after waking up to pour myself a cup, which helps me not crash in the afternoon.”
According to a 2020 investigational study1, filtered coffee is associated with better longevity and overall health. The theory is that the paper filter catches various potentially problematic molecules that, if consumed, can lead to oxidative stress over time.
Sarah Regan, spirituality & relationships editor
“I love my Americanos. At home, cashew milk is usually my go-to milk, and I’ll add sugar-free hazelnut syrup. Lately, I’ve been getting iced matcha lattes and adding one pump of peppermint syrup. Matcha and mint is the best combo.”
Editor’s note: You could also make this at home by adding a drop of food-grade peppermint oil to your matcha blend.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler, beauty director
“When I’m at home, I use my French press. If I have milk at home I’ll use that, and I’ll stir in our chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.”
Morgan Chamberlain, supplements editor
“I drink matcha every day. I can have coffee every once in a while, and if I do, I like a flavored coffee, like macadamia nut or coconut. But I’m a matcha girl!”
Advertisement
Devon Barrow, branded content editor
“I enjoy black coffee with a teaspoon of ghee and half-and-half.”
Ghee is pretty high in fat, and according to integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., adding fat to your coffee is like “magic” for controlling cravings.
India Edwards, updates editor
“I do three shots of espresso over ice and some heavy cream. Recently, I’ve been on a matcha kick thanks to [mbg supplements editor] Morgan Chamberlain—I love a matcha with oat milk.”
Advertisement
Emma Loewe, health & sustainability director
“Just milk! I have started drinking my coffee at least an hour after waking up, and it's made a huge difference. I find that starting drinking coffee later in the morning (around 10 or so) helps me get through the afternoon slump without needing another cup.
“When I first started doing this, I was nervous about "needing" coffee as soon as I woke up but it turns out that my body naturally wakes up on its own if I let it. Some mornings, I honestly forget to drink coffee altogether, which I never thought would happen. Plus, when you wait a little longer for your first cup, it tastes that much better!”
Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
“If I have time in the morning, I’ll take part in a nice pour over cup of coffee using the Chamberlin Coffee Witty Fox Hazelnut Blend, because I’m a fiend for flavor. While it’s brewing, I listen to my morning news podcast and make myself some fancy avocado toast.
“Once it’s ready, I pop a scoop of mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder (the unflavored blend) in my cup, mix in a tablespoon or two of Nutpods Dairy Free French Vanilla Creamer, and use an electric whisk to make it more frothy. I swear, it’s better than any collagen latte I’ve ordered at a wellness cafe, at a fraction of the price.”
The takeaway
As you can tell, the mbg staff takes much pride in their coffee time. From lattes to iced drinks to simple pour over brews, there are no shortage of hacks and recipes to try. Let us know if you test one of our coffee tricks for yourself—promise, we’ll be eager to talk about it!
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.