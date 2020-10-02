When we think of things that "plump" lips, we tend to think of tingly glosses or even a visit to the derm's office. And while a makeup wand is an instant fix (as is a derm visit), they don't stand the test of time. This matters because, well, your lips literally deflate with age. (Cue the sighs.) Now, this is just a natural part of aging—as is developing fine lines or sagging in certain areas. And, like all signs of aging, some are more pronounced on certain people than others. Meaning, some may never notice their lips losing volume, while others will notice a thinning trend starting even in their 20s.

If that's you, there are ways to keep your lips appearing fuller for longer, and a collagen supplement is one easy way to do that.