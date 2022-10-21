When it comes to incorporating herbs and spices into our diet, there's one that consistently sticks out as a powerhouse plant. It's none other than turmeric, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that’s been used for thousands of years to promote well-being.

Turmeric contains a variety of curcuminoids, which are bioactive compounds that help deliver these impressive benefits. And its main curcuminoid—curcumin—has been extensively studied1 for its anti-inflammatory actions, antioxidant activity, and ability to reduce oxidative damage2 . Many people find that working turmeric into their daily routine helps to ease muscle pain and joint discomfort driven by inflammation, boost gut health, and improve mood.