10 Ways Perfectionism Can Mask Depression — Almost Perfectly

Mallory was a perfectionist. She'd created a very successful, very engaged life. She loved her family and friends. Her career was going great guns. Hidden away, however, lay secrets that were slowly eating away at her will to live.

In a recent interview, she revealed her truth. "Five years ago, just before my 39th birthday, I was seconds away from driving my car into the path of a tractor-trailer. The only thing that stopped me was seeing the driver's face. I realized he would think he killed me, and I couldn't be responsible for that. The next day I went to my longtime doctor and, for the first time ever, spoke freely about what I learned later was depression. I remember the pain in her eyes as she said, 'I had no idea. Why didn't you say anything?'"

Mallory's depression was real all right. But her near-tragic story is an example of an overlooked presentation of the disorder that I've termed perfectly hidden depression (PHD).

So, let's talk about how to recognize PHD in yourself. Or someone you love. Or someone you treat.

First, perfectly hidden depression isn't a diagnosis. It's a syndrome or group of behaviors and beliefs that are found together, sort of like salt and pepper. Or red hair and freckles. Many of its 10 traits can be healthy in moderation; it's when they're tightly interwoven and lead to complete denial and avoidance that the actual depression hiding underneath can remain silent.