10 Signs You're Too Afraid Of What Other People Think

As humans beings, we rely on each other to survive. In fact, in hunter-gatherer cultures, rejection by the tribe means certain death. So no wonder we care about what other people think!

But if you let this influence how you show up in the world, you'll limit your creative potential, alienate the people who can most uplift you, squander your opportunities for financial freedom, and fail to step bravely into your true purpose.

So, how do you know if you're too afraid of what others think? Here are some red alerts: