There’s nothing quite like the feeling of leaving the hair salon with a new and improved color. Whether you’re going from dark to light, light to dark, refreshing your go-to tone, or getting highlights, it's easy to feel on top of the world.

However, these dye jobs shouldn’t happen too frequently, otherwise you run the risk of damaging your hair and resulting in dull, sensitive strands. To come, pros explain how to space out your appointments to ensure your hair remains in tip-top shape.