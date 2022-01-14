We Know It's Good For Our Health, But How Much Omega-3 Is *Too* Much?

When it comes to healthy fats, omega-3s are the talk of the town, so we're sure you've heard about the support they provide to the heart, brain, and more by now.* But the recommended amounts of omega-3 fatty acids can be complicated (especially when it comes to EPA and DHA), and the maximum levels aren't as clear as other nutrients. So, what's the perfect amount of omega-3s, exactly—and how do we know if we've reached our limit?