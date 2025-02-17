Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

These Clinical Guidelines Share Omega-3 Requirements For Women Of Reproductive Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 17, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman cuts into meat on a plate with vegetables
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
February 17, 2025

It's no secret that omega-3 fatty acids (ones typically found in fish like salmon and sardines) are critical for the heart, brain, and skin. But they're also vital during pregnancy (to support healthy brain development of the baby and reduce the likelihood of preterm births) and for women's reproductive health in general—regardless of whether you're trying to conceive.

But your diet—and even your prenatal vitamin—is likely falling short of what's optimal for these life stages.

So we're breaking down the (pretty confusing) recommendations on exactly how much EPA and DHA omega-3 fats most women between the ages of 20 and 45 need.

Recommended omega-3 for women's health 

The recommended minimum amount of omega-3s for reproductive-aged women is about 250 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA a day. (For reference, most adults in the U.S. only get 86 milligrams1 a day.) 

But even higher intake of omega-3 foods and supplements is linked to a slew of benefits: 

  • Reductions in PMS symptoms: A 2022 systematic review and meta-analysis found that omega-3s were effective at reducing the severity of PMS symptoms in women. And researchers of a 2013 study found that supplementing with 2 grams a day of EPA and DHA significantly relieved signs of depression2, anxiety, nervousness, bloating, and concentration issues after 45 days.   
  • Fertility: Studies show that higher omega-3 intake3 and supplementation4 are linked to higher conception rates.  
  • A proactive approach to healthy aging: A lot of the research for omega-3s is centered around slightly older populations (people 50+). In general, these studies show that higher omega-3 intake or supplementation with 1,000 to 2,000 milligrams supports cognitive vitality, vision longevity, joint mobility, heart health, antioxidant activity, and social well-being. And it's never too early to get a head start on some of these benefits. 

Recommended omega-3 intake during pregnancy

Now, omega-3 recommendations to increase a bit during pregnancy.

According to clinical practice guidelines for the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology Maternal-Fetal Medicine state that in addition to the 250 milligrams per day of combined EPA & DHA daily, pregnant women need an additional 100-200 milligrams of DHA specifically.

Women who are at risk for preterm labor or who have low DHA intake (less than 150 milligrams daily) need a daily supply of 1,000 milligrams of EPA and DHA or just DHA. 

As most U.S. adults are only consuming about 86 milligrams1, most women fall into this later category. 

Omega-3s support a healthy pregnancy by:

 How to get more omega-3s

You can always up your omega-3 intake through your diet—and eating a few more servings of fatty fish a week is the most efficient way to do that. Just 3 ounces of salmon6 provides almost 2,000 milligrams of EPA and DHA, and 3 ounces of anchovies7 gets you around 1,500 milligrams.

If you opt for a supplement, look for ones that provide about that much (1,000 to 2,000 milligrams per serving). Although this number is much higher than general recommendations, those recommendations are really a minimum threshold. Data on both safety and efficacy show that supplementing into the thousands of milligrams is beneficial. 

It's still smart to supplement with omega-3s even if you're taking a prenatal. Many prenatal vitamins on the market now have combined between 200 and 250 milligrams of DHA into the formula, which is great. But it doesn't cover all your EPA & DHA needs, and you're still likely missing out on these key fats. 

There are a lot of fish oil supplements out there, and many are low-quality ones8 that have already turned rancid. So, we did the research for you and narrowed down our top omega-3 supplement picks here (and they've all been expert-vetted). 

The takeaway

Getting enough omega-3s at every life stage is important for overall health, and these nutrients play unique and specific roles for women during the reproductive years.

Leaning on a high-quality omega-3 supplement is an easy and convenient way to make sure you're getting what you need every day—even if you eat a lot of salmon

More On This Topic

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones

Jason Wachob

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones

Jason Wachob

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones

Jason Wachob

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & Here Are 4 Ways To Actually Hack Your Hunger Hormones

Jason Wachob

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here's What Science Says

Ava Durgin

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

These 2 Nutrients Can Slow Aging From The Inside Out, New Study Finds

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast
Integrative Health

This High-Protein Raspberry Chia Mousse Is The Perfect Grab-&-Go Breakfast

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain
Integrative Health

Flossing For Longevity? Science Says It Might Save Your Heart & Brain

Ava Durgin

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help
Integrative Health

Still Can't Balance Your Blood Sugar? One Study Shows This Nutrient Can Help

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease
Integrative Health

Prioritize These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease

Sarah Regan

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
Integrative Health

This Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Types Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.