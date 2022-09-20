At mbg, we recognize that not everyone loves a fragranced product, and some people may even react poorly to them—even if a formula uses naturally-derived scents. For this reason, we created a fragrance-free option for our postbiotic body lotion.

While there are no added fragrances, there is a plethora of high-quality, natural ingredients. First, you have a humectant base, which comes from aloe vera juice. This hydrating botanical works to pull water into the skin and may even help lighten dark spots on the body, including post-acne marks.

Then a blend of rich emollients and occlusives come into play, including shea butter, squalene, coconut oil, and moringa seed oil. Altogether, these additions help deeply nourish the skin and support the moisture barrier. Plant oils act as an occlusive layer, locking moisture into the skin for lasting hydration. A mixed blend of antioxidants, including CoQ10 and fruit extracts, help protect the skin from free radical damage and soothe the skin thanks to vitamin B5 (panthenol).