That’s right, the slippery consistency of coconut oil works to mask other traditionally sticky ingredients and absorb deeply into the skin, without leaving behind any residue.

Coconut butter and oil alike have been used as a natural moisturizer for centuries, especially by those living in tropical climates where coconuts are abundant. Coconut oil acts as an occlusive layer, meaning it locks moisture into the skin like a protective seal and preventing transepidermal water loss (i.e., the evaporation of water through the skin).

Other oils may take longer to soak into the skin, thus requiring some sort of dry time post-application. Coconut oil, however, is quick to absorb, since it has a low molecular weight. This makes it a wonderful addition to body lotions, lip balms, and even face masks for some (those with acne-prone skin may want to steer clear, since coconut oil can be comedogenic.) And while coconut oil may clog pores for some, it's generally A+ for body lotions. Even those with oily skin can fare well with a coconut oil-based moisturizer.