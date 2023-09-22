Tired Of Your Same Coffee Routine? Try This Blood-Sugar-Supporting Tweak
Coffee can certainly provide the motivation to get up in the morning. But consuming it first thing before breakfast isn't always easy on the stomach. Luckily, there's one simple tweak that can bulk up your coffee and make it easier on your blood sugar than traditional coffee add-ons.
If you're looking for a way to make your morning cup of Joe more blood-sugar-friendly, not to mention more delicous, look no further. The ticket? A simple scoop of chocolate collagen.
How collagen coffee supports blood sugar
When it comes to blood-sugar-balancing foods, experts will often name-drop three key nutrients: protein, fiber, and healthy fats.
Incorporate each into your meals, and you should feel satiated and energized all day long. And guess what? Your coffee routine can easily help tick two of those boxes: Just add a scoop of collagen (protein!) and a spoonful of MCT oil (fats!).
Now, of course, coffee isn't breakfast—you should still have a hearty morning meal to keep your energy levels on par—but there is something to be said for making your cup of joe more blood-sugar-friendly.
Enter, collagen: While collagen is technically not a complete protein (as it's missing tryptophan, one of the nine essential amino acids), it still delivers close to 20 unique amino acids—so it's a pretty great protein source.
In fact, a comprehensive research review found that you can meet your daily amino acid needs if 36% of your protein intake1 consists of collagen peptides.
Did we mention that collagen is a functional protein? Starting a collagen routine has plenty of benefits for whole-body health—including improved skin quality, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut—but stirring it into your coffee can make the beverage a bit more energy stabilizing.*
How to make collagen coffee
Not to mention, a scoop of thoughtfully formulated collagen makes your coffee deliciously creamy—you can pour the mixture into a blender or use a handheld milk frother for extra smoothness.
And if you're partial to sweeter drinks, mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ comes naturally flavored and sweetened with premium organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit, so it's rich and decadent without being too saccharine (or spiking your blood sugar levels).
The recipe is simple: Just add a scoop of the powder into your morning coffee and stir well until it disperses completely.
Then if you'd like to make your beverage even more satiating, you can blend it up with a spoonful of MCT oil (or grass-fed butter, ghee, coconut oil, etc.) for a heap of healthy fats.
Add some fiber fuel on the side—might we suggest a bowl of rolled oats?—and you'll set yourself up for all-day energy.
The takeaway
If you'd like to level up your coffee routine, a scoop of collagen is an easy way to add some flair—especially if you have a high-quality, chocolate option, like mbg's robust formula.
And aside from making your brew additions more blood-sugar-friendly, there are plenty of research-backed reasons to incorporate collagen into your coffee ritual and a host of delicious recipes to try for yourself.
