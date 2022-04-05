 Skip to content

Tired Of Your Same Coffee Routine? Try This Blood-Sugar-Supporting Tweak 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Dimitrije Tanaskovic / Stocksy

April 5, 2022

You don't need much for a comforting coffee ritual: Just brew, pour, sip, and repeat. But we'd be lying if we said we never got bored of the same daily routine—sometimes you crave a little something extra every once in a while, be it a frothy latte or swirl of cinnamon. Go right ahead! Get wild! 

In case you're looking for some inspiration, here's a trick to make your coffee extra tasty and blood-sugar-supporting. The ticket? A simple scoop of chocolate collagen.* 

How collagen coffee supports blood sugar.

When it comes to blood-sugar-balancing foods, experts will often name-drop three key nutrients: protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Incorporate each into your meals, and you should feel satiated and energized all day long. And guess what? Your coffee routine can easily tick two of those boxes: Just add a scoop of collagen (protein!) and a spoonful of MCT oil (fats!).* 

Now, of course, coffee isn't breakfast—you should still have a hearty morning meal to keep your energy levels on par—but there is something to be said for making your cup of joe more blood-sugar-friendly. Enter, collagen: While collagen is technically not a complete protein (as it's missing tryptophan, one of the nine essential amino acids), it still delivers close to 20 unique amino acids—so it's a pretty great protein source. In fact, one study found that you can meet your daily amino acid needs if 36% of your protein intake consists of collagen peptides. Starting a collagen routine has plenty of other benefits for whole-body health, anyway—including improved skin quality, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut—but stirring it into your coffee can make the beverage a bit more energy stabilizing.* 

Not to mention, a scoop of collagen makes your coffee deliciously creamy—you can pour the mixture into a blender or use a handheld milk frother for extra smoothness. And if you're partial to sweeter drinks, mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ comes naturally flavored and sweetened with premium organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit, so it's rich and decadent without being too saccharine (or spiking your blood sugar levels). 

The recipe is simple: Just add a scoop of the powder into your morning coffee and stir well until it dissolves completely. Then if you'd like to make your beverage even more satiating, you can blend it up with a spoonful of MCT oil (or grass-fed butter, ghee, coconut oil, etc.) for a heap of healthy fats. Add some fiber fuel on the side—might we suggest a bowl of rolled oats?—and you'll set yourself up for all-day energy. 

The takeaway. 

If you'd like to level up your coffee routine, a scoop of collagen is an easy way to add some flair—especially if you have a high-quality, chocolate-flavored option, like mbg's robust formula. And aside from making your brew more blood-sugar-friendly, there are plenty of research-backed reasons to incorporate collagen into your coffee ritual and a host of delicious recipes to try for yourself.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
