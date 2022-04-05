When it comes to blood-sugar-balancing foods, experts will often name-drop three key nutrients: protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Incorporate each into your meals, and you should feel satiated and energized all day long. And guess what? Your coffee routine can easily tick two of those boxes: Just add a scoop of collagen (protein!) and a spoonful of MCT oil (fats!).*

Now, of course, coffee isn't breakfast—you should still have a hearty morning meal to keep your energy levels on par—but there is something to be said for making your cup of joe more blood-sugar-friendly. Enter, collagen: While collagen is technically not a complete protein (as it's missing tryptophan, one of the nine essential amino acids), it still delivers close to 20 unique amino acids—so it's a pretty great protein source. In fact, one study found that you can meet your daily amino acid needs if 36% of your protein intake consists of collagen peptides. Starting a collagen routine has plenty of other benefits for whole-body health, anyway—including improved skin quality, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut—but stirring it into your coffee can make the beverage a bit more energy stabilizing.*