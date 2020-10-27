How Clearing Your Chakras Can Also Help Open Your Intuition
Feeling balanced and stress-free in today's world is challenging. But accessing your intuition can help you illuminate a path forward, clarify your purpose, and identify fulfilling choices. Connecting with your higher guidance increases self-confidence, reduces doubt, and helps you release limits.
As I cover in my book Intuition and Chakras, developing intuition involves unblocking your chakras using meditation techniques that also clear your energy. After all, if the window of your chakras and energy field is dirty, you won't be able to see yourself and others clearly. This primer covers how your intuition and chakras go hand in hand.
How the seven chakras affect your intuition.
The associations between the third-eye chakra and spiritual vision (clairvoyance) and the crown chakra and higher consciousness (claircognizance) are well known. But the connections don't stop there: All seven major chakras channel intuitive abilities.
Think of the chakras as windows of perception or doorways of consciousness. Each chakra gives you a different vantage point and helps you appreciate different aspects of reality.
Your interpretation of life situations depends on which window you look through. When you approach things through a root chakra perspective, you're focused on your survival instinct. With a sacral chakra viewpoint, you filter reality through your sexuality, emotions, and ability to be empathic (clairsentience).
Your unique profile of abilities is tailored to support your life's purpose. For example, the fifth chakra, the throat, governs spiritual hearing (clairaudience), your inner voice, and pragmatic intuition. Let's imagine your purpose is to expand consciousness by inspiring others, and you do this as a teacher, writer, speaker, or broadcaster. Your fifth chakra abilities would likely be an area of focus for you.
Your journey, perspective, and avenue to exploring your chakras is unique. Each chakra and psychic, intuitive ability offers its own challenges and growth experiences.
The lower chakras give you a more physical viewpoint. If you live life looking through these windows, you can lose yourself in the Earth game and forget about spirit. Focusing exclusively on the upper chakra, on the other hand, can make you lose touch with physical reality.
Unsealing all the chakras gives you a balanced perspective. It is necessary to travel through all seven perspectives to truly understand yourself and awaken to your full potential.
A chakra-clearing ritual to enhance intuition.
Grounding from your first chakra is a great way to start enhancing your intuition. You can see and know things outside the body, but grounding helps root your intuition in reality. Here's one way to ground via the root chakra.
- Breathe deeply in and out throughout this meditation.
- Be aware of an energy center (your first chakra) near the base of your spine.
- Create an energy connection from here to the center of the planet.
- Relax and experience your grounding. Consider how your body is responding and how you feel about being grounded.
- Release your grounding to see how you feel without it. How is your body responding now? How do you feel about not being grounded?
- Recreate your grounding cord from your first chakra to the center of the planet. Scan your body and observe any discomfort. Notice if you are tense, anxious, stressed, or in physical, emotional, or mental pain.
- Release these unwanted or foreign energies down your grounding. Focus on one at a time and feel yourself relaxing as you let them go. (You may also focus on releasing blocks in specific chakras if you wish.)
- When you feel complete, take a deep breath, and open your eyes.
As you let go of foreign energy, space is created in your energy field. You must occupy that space to access your inner guidance. Grounding helps by making it safe for your high energy to flow through your body so you can begin to take charge of your reality, develop intuition, and stay focused in the present.
