Professional intuitive

Dr. Lesley Phillips, Founder of the School of Intuition is a professional intuitive, who specializes in helping her clients understand and develop their unique psychic ability profile. She hosts a radio show called Unlocking Your Truth, and is author of Intuition and Chakras (check out an excerpt here) and The Midas Tree.

Dr. Philips received her B.Sc. in Biological Sciences from John Moore’s University in Liverpool UK and her Ph.D. in Microbiology and Natural Product Discovery from Warwick University UK.