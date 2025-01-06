I'm a Beauty Director & These Are My 3 Skin Care Resolutions For 2025

As Deborah Hanekamp, commonly known as Mama Medicine, told me: "Receiving facials is one of my favorite ways to treat myself. I feel it is super important to be able to receive healing, and facials are my favorite way to do so," she says. "As a mother and with how much I work, it's really hard to find time to care for myself. And even the very simple fact that in a facial, you're just going into a room and you are being taken care of rather than taking care of everyone else. That's just so healing for me—and whatever other magic happens after that is a bonus."