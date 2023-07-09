Calculating numbers in numerology involves a process of reducing larger numbers until you get a single digit. To do this, you add up all the digits in the number, and if the sum is still two digits or more, you continue reducing until you get to a single digit from 1 through 9, or in rare cases, master numbers 11, 22, and 33.

If you live in an apartment, all you need is your apartment number, according to Kaerhart. For example, if you live in apartment #2 in your building, your home is a 2 home. Essentially, "You live within the energy of the 2," Kaerhart explains.

Now, if you live in apartment #813, 8 + 3 + 1 = 12, and 1 + 2 = 3, so this apartment number would be a 3 home in numerology.

If you live in a house, you use the actual number of your street address, using the same process to reduce to a single digit. If you live at 744 Rose Boulevard, for instance, then you live in a home with is in the energy of a 6 (7 + 4 + 4 = 15, and 1 + 5 = 6).