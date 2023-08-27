Anthony Youn, M.D., may be a board-certified plastic surgeon, but his goal is to ultimately keep patients out of the operating room. That’s not to say he outright refuses to ever perform surgery—he just prefers to exhaust all lifestyle interventions before recommending someone go under the knife (that’s why he adds “holistic” to his plastic surgeon title). Long-term skin longevity habits will always trump quick fixes, he believes, and we would certainly agree with that modus operandi.

So when it comes to treating crepey skin, Youn has a few tips to consider before resorting to more invasive methods. Find his must-have advice ahead.