This Calming California Home Is A Daydreamer's Sanctuary

Having a serene space to unwind supports my mental health and well-being. While I absolutely love color in decor, whenever I have tried to add it into our home, it has been too energizing for me. It led me to realize that neutral tones are what soothe me.

Over the past year, we have also started to work out at home a lot more. I found that working out amongst my plants actually helps me through the workout! Focusing on our plants during certain poses seems to make the time fly, thankfully!