Got A New Match On Hinge? Here Are The 13 Best Opening Lines To Try
You just got a new match on Hinge, they're exactly your type, and you want to start a conversation. Now what? Breaking the ice on dating apps can be awkward, to be sure—but it doesn't have to be! Having a few go-to opening lines in your back pocket can be helpful for getting the conversation going, sparking interest, and hopefully, landing a date.
And according to relationship expert and therapist, Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, you don't want to just say "hey." As she tells mindbodygreen, "You want the person to know that you're interested, and writing one or two words will be perceived as if you don't care and have zero investment in actually making a connection." If you want a response, she says, "you need to put some effort into your opening line."
So without further ado, here are 13 of the best opening lines to use the next time you've got a Hinge match.
13 best Hinge opening lines:
"I'm never sure what to say here but wanted you to know I'm interested in getting to know you."
Honesty and vulnerability are attractive, and let's be real, the person you're messaging might have also been struggling to come up with a good opener. By being authentic and earnest straight out of the gate, this is the kind of opening line that will attract someone who actually wants to skip the small talk and go on a date.
"How'd you get into hiking?"
You can swap out "hiking" for any of the person's apparent interested based on their photos. For example, maybe there's a photo of them cooking, volunteering, or playing guitar—so ask about it! As Bronstein explains, "You want to give the person something to respond to. You can ask a question about a particular picture or something they wrote in their profile."
"Why did you choose your career path?"
It's one thing to ask someone what they do for work, but it's an entirely different question to ask them why they do it. Digging even just a bit deeper when making small talk can go a long way in opening up the possibility for real connection and vulnerability—plus, it gives the person a chance to talk about their values and what they feel their purpose in life is.
"What brings you the most joy in life?"
This question gives people an opportunity to talk about the things that make them happy, which will spark warm feelings and smiles right away. Not to mention, it's an easy way to keep a conversation going. As licensed clinical psychologist and relationship coach Jaime Zuckerman, Psy.D. suggests, you can always ask a follow-up question within the same topic.
If they say their morning cup of coffee brings them joy, for instance, you might say, "I love my morning cup, too—how do you make yours?"
"You have a great smile—I'd love to meet up sometime."
According to Zuckerman, everyone loves a compliment, and it never hurts to know a prospective match thinks your hair is nice or your smile is inviting. But don't just lead with a compliment—let them know you're actually game to link up, too.
"Think you're a good cook? I see a competition brewing."
This one might not be great for shyer types, but if the vibe of this person's profile suggests they're funny and/or competitive, Zuckerman says light humor can be effective in sparking conversation. "If you feel comfortable, start with a joke," she says, adding, "This is always a terrific way to get a response—just make sure it's a benign joke and not one that would be viewed as offensive."
"Where were you in that beach picture? Looks like a great spot."
Even the plainest of profiles will have something to go off of to start a conversation. Refer to their pictures, find the most interesting one, and ask about it. As Bronstein notes, "Even though there's not much to work with, you can always find something to ask a question about!"
"What would be the title of your autobiography?"
This is a fun question that gives the person you're messaging a chance to reflect on the story of their life—and what it would be called. It's a unique question that will make them think, plus, you'll be able to learn a lot about them based on the answer they come up with.
"Looks like you're quite the traveler. Where's the next stop on the map?"
There's something about dating apps that make everyone want to feature their best traveling photos and talk about their worldly adventures. And who can blame them? Traveling is something most people enjoy and find easy to talk about, so break the ice by asking where they're planning on going next.
"What's one thing most people get wrong about you? So I can get it right."
This is an excellent opener for two reasons: It's different and it's romantic. After all, when was the last time someone asked you if people make misconceptions about you? Top it off with the endearing promise of being treated right, and who wouldn't want to answer?
"Tell me about what your ideal day looks like."
This is a revealing opening question, not only showing that you're interested in understanding this person, but allowing them to chance to give you a peak into their world. Their answer will tell you a lot about them, too, which is important. (After all, you want to make sure you like them, too, right?)
"What are the main things you're looking for in a partner?"
Probably not the opener to use if you're on a more casual dating app, like Tinder, but Hinge is marketed as a dating app for serious relationships, so it's probably a safe bet here. For the people out there looking to find their next serious partner, they'll be happy to let you know right away. And if they're not, better to get that out in the open sooner than later.
What's something that you wish people would ask you about more often?
Last but not least, you can ask them what they want to be asked. Odds are, they're getting a lot of lame opening lines in their inbox, so try opting for something a little more refreshing. Then, of course, when they say what they want to be asked, you can follow up by asking them the question. Simple as that.
Other tips to keep in mind while on Hinge (or any dating app)
Dating apps can often feel bleak and frustrating, so it's important not to take things too seriously and strive for authenticity above all else. Here are a few other tips to keep in mind as you're swiping on Hinge.
Be yourself
There's a lot of pressure to make your profile as "perfect" as possible. And yes, there are things you can do to make your profile more appealing. But your first priority should ultimately be depicting yourself in a true and honest way.
As certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, previously told mindbodygreen, it comes down to walking the line between reflecting who you really are and seeming approachable and genuine. Focus less on attracting as many people as you can and more on showcasing your true self so the right people can recognize what kind of person you are.
Ask yourself if you like them
It's easy to get caught up on winning the approval of potential matches and landing dates, but don't forget to assess whether you like the person you're talking to. If you only focus on getting them to like you, you might be missing their glaring red flags.
Don't take things too personally
Not getting a response to an opening line on Hinge can feel like a punch in the gut. But as dating coach Andi Forness previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "There are a million possible reasons that person didn't write back, and 99.9% of the time, that has nothing to do with your attractiveness and value as a person."
Blaylock-Solar echoes this point, saying to avoid gauging your self-worth with the number of matches you get. Long story short? The apps can be a jungle, and it's best to approach the whole swiping game with an air of detachment.
FAQs:
What is a good first message on Hinge?
A good first message on Hinge is open and friendly, and asks a question that gives the person something to reply to, i.e. "How'd you get into hiking?" or "Where do you want to travel next?"
Why does Hinge say your turn?
Hinge says "your turn" when the person you're messaging replies to you. It functions to remind you that it's your turn to reply.
The takeaway
Curating the perfect opening line on Hinge can be tricky, but with a little trial and error, the right people are bound to resonate. Play around with different opening lines and see which ones people seem to like the most. Rinse and repeat, experimenting with your openers—and watch as your calendar fills up with dates.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.