Microplastics Are Now In Our Blood + Other Major Climate News

In March and April, we talk a lot about cleaning at mbg—cleaning your home after a winter indoors, cleaning your mindset for the new season. Now is the time to consider how that cleansing and refreshing be applied to your environmental impact.

In the next few weeks, take a moment to check-in under your sink and see what bottles can be used up or disposed of responsibly if expired. Take a "less is more" approach to replacing them and look for cleaners that can tackle multiple jobs with one (ideally plastic-free) bottle.

On a less literal note, you can use the month ahead to clear away any wasteful habits you're ready to let go of and make a new plan for cleaning up your eco-routine. It can start with exploring the nature around you as the weather warms up, but don't let it stop there. Consider how you can then take action to protect these spaces for everyone moving forward.