mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From An mbg Functional Nutrition Coach

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From An mbg Functional Nutrition Coach

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From An mbg Functional Nutrition Coach

Image by Jimena Roquero / Stocksy

August 14, 2021 — 10:02 AM

I genuinely find my morning routine the most sacred, vital part of the day. As the foundation for my self-care practice, these daily rituals have long helped me prioritize my mental, spiritual, and physical health while setting me up for triumph as I navigate the day ahead. Still, it wasn't until I became a mindbodygreen functional nutrition coach that these daylight practices got remarkably more optimal for my overall well-being.  

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Become an expert in whole body health & healing.

Functional Nutrition Coaching shoppable with blue table and cut fruits

At the heart of a functional nutrition-inspired lifestyle is recognizing that everyone is perfectly complex and unique. We are all vibrating ecosystems with different genetic, dietary, and biochemical factors influencing our daily experience of health. Therefore, the best morning ritual will always be the one that is thoughtfully tailored to meet our individual goals and needs.

The suggestions below are meant to inspire you to discover what truly works for you when establishing a morning well-being routine. Through the lens of functional nutrition, you will notice that self-awareness and consistency are vital for promoting long-lasting wellness. Here are a few things I do every day to make sure I'm instilling more radiance into my morning routine: 

Advertisement

1. Movement

Whether it is yoga, hiking, dancing, walking, or gently stretching, I ensure that my body moves every day. Besides leading me into a more productive workday, I find that movement is an empowering and enriching experience that does my heart, mind, and spirit good. 

According to functional medicine physician and mbg coaching instructor Frank Lipman, M.D., weaving micro-movements throughout the day is a great way to enhance and promote our health and protect against disease along the way.

2. Mindfulness

A beautiful way to honor my emotions and needs first thing upon rising is through the practice of mindfulness and equanimity. Bringing genuine presence to my day allows me to notice how my inner and outer environments feel moment-by-moment. It helps me foster a clearer awareness of the endless actions of my mind, while decreasing brain overload along the way. 

Advertisement

3. Hydration, hydration, hydration!

As the epitome of agua es vida (water is life in Spanish), hydration is always part of my healthy morning habits. While each person's hydration needs differ, based on a number of factors, ensuring proper fluid intake is key to helping our physiologies thrive each day. 

And the best part is that it's not limited at tap water! For example, one of my favorite go-to recipes I learned in mbg's functional nutrition coaching program is a water-based green smoothie from integrative medicine physician and anti-aging specialist Taz Bhatia, M.D. Beyond its versatility and convenience, this green smoothie has become a staple in my morning ritual and one that I look forward to each day.

4. Nourishing food

Last, but never least, is food. Delicious, fresh, and unprocessed foods that nourish my body are the cornerstone of my daily morning practice. As a functional nutrition coach, I perceive and embrace food as a magnificent, therapeutic tool of transformation that encourages me to bring forth my best self each morning. 

A part of the 7-point functional medicine approach to health, food can have the power to help with nutrient deficiencies, improve function, and restore balance, among other benefits. Here are some of my favorite anti-inflammatory recipes, that I'm currently keeping on repeat most mañanasorganic veggies + buckwheat breakfast bowlbeet pancakessangría smoothie, and a simple but delicious tomato and thyme egg recipe. Enjoy!

Advertisement
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor from San José, Costa Rica. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine

Kristine Thomason
I'm A Health Editor & This Supplement Is Essential In My Well-Being Routine
Functional Food

I Study Multiple Sclerosis & This Is The Diet I Recommend For Quality Of Life

Terry Wahls, M.D.
I Study Multiple Sclerosis & This Is The Diet I Recommend For Quality Of Life
Integrative Health

6 Things This Chiropractor Keeps On Her Bedside Table For A+ Sleep

Sarah Regan
6 Things This Chiropractor Keeps On Her Bedside Table For A+ Sleep
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Ayurvedic Expert: These 3 Questions Will Help You Assess Your Health

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
I'm An MD & Ayurvedic Expert: These 3 Questions Will Help You Assess Your Health
Recipes

This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is Like A Grown-Up Lemonade With Gut-Friendly Perks*

Abby Moore
This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is Like A Grown-Up Lemonade With Gut-Friendly Perks*
Mental Health

You've Heard Of Probiotics, But What Are Psychobiotics? Scientists Explain

Jason Wachob
You've Heard Of Probiotics, But What Are Psychobiotics? Scientists Explain
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Can Napping Actually Make Up For Bad Sleep? Researchers Investigate

Eliza Sullivan
Can Napping Actually Make Up For Bad Sleep? Researchers Investigate
Integrative Health

This Study Just Busted The Biggest Myth About MCT Oil & Your Cholesterol Levels

Jamie Schneider
This Study Just Busted The Biggest Myth About MCT Oil & Your Cholesterol Levels
Beauty

You Won't Believe How Soft Your Lips Are After Following These Tips

Jamie Schneider
You Won't Believe How Soft Your Lips Are After Following These Tips
Integrative Health

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You

Abby Moore
The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You
Functional Food

This Is What A Swimsuit Supermodel Eats In A Day For Fuel & Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler
This Is What A Swimsuit Supermodel Eats In A Day For Fuel & Glowing Skin
Spirituality

Are You A Free Spirit? 15 Signs You Are One & What It Means

Sarah Regan
Are You A Free Spirit? 15 Signs You Are One & What It Means
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-morning-habits-functional-nutrition-coach

Your article and new folder have been saved!