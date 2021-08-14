4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From An mbg Functional Nutrition Coach

At the heart of a functional nutrition-inspired lifestyle is recognizing that everyone is perfectly complex and unique. We are all vibrating ecosystems with different genetic, dietary, and biochemical factors influencing our daily experience of health. Therefore, the best morning ritual will always be the one that is thoughtfully tailored to meet our individual goals and needs.

The suggestions below are meant to inspire you to discover what truly works for you when establishing a morning well-being routine. Through the lens of functional nutrition, you will notice that self-awareness and consistency are vital for promoting long-lasting wellness. Here are a few things I do every day to make sure I'm instilling more radiance into my morning routine: