One of the most meaningful things you can do for your skin is to find a skin care professional who can give you tailored, thoughtful advice for specific skin concerns. Not only that, but if you build a relationship with your skin therapist, they can help you as your skin changes and evolves with time.

“[People should find and] build relationships with their 'skin people.' I think it's really important for people to find therapists who can take care of you as an individual," says Natalie Aguilar, a dermatological nurse and founder of N4 Skincare.

Most professionals recommend a monthly cadence for a facial treatment. "The skin regenerates about every 28 days. The skin cells come back and accumulate," says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE, in our guide to facials. "Therefore, it's best to treat the skin at the end of the skin-life cycle just about every month."

Of course, this can be a costly endeavor that may not be available to everyone. If monthly is out of the question, try and schedule one for seasonal changes (about twice or four times a year). Additionally, you can always talk to your skin care practitioner about your budget and time constraints, so they can better guide you on how to take care of your skin during the longer gaps between appointments.