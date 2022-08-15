A Derm Says This Is One Of Her Favorite Collagen Powders For Firmer Skin
Ever since collagen supplements cannonballed onto the beauty scene, there has been some hot debate in terms of its efficacy. So when board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., appeared on the Healthier Together podcast, host and author Liz Moody was quick to ask: Does consuming collagen do anything for your skin?
According to Bowe, collagen supplementation absolutely does work*—with a few specific callouts, of course. “You want to make sure it's coming from a really reputable source,” she notes during the interview. “Sometimes collagen has an aftertaste, sometimes it's bitter, sometimes it doesn’t mix well…there are a lot of caveats when it comes to collagen.”
It begs the question: Which collagen brands are actually worth the hype? Bowe rattled off her favorite collagen powders—and no surprise, mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ topped her list.
Why a derm loves mbg’s collagen powder.
Bowe certainly knows her way around a research study, and after looking into the available data, she would consider herself very much pro-collagen: “There are very compelling studies—clinical, placebo-controlled, randomized, the gold standard in terms of types of studies that can be done—showing that ingesting collagen [peptides] consistently over time can actually stimulate your own collagen production in your skin, increase hydration, and help with firmness, elasticity, and fine lines and wrinkles,*” she says. Collectively, “the science behind collagen would put some of these other trendy skin care ingredients everyone talks about all the time to shame.”
For example, this 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials (the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled caliber of clinical trials, mind you) from the International Journal of Dermatology found that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation is effective for improving multiple dimensions (hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles) of skin aging after 90 days.*
So it’s time to put to rest the myth that collagen doesn’t work! “If you’re taking it consistently over time, you can absolutely see a difference in your skin,”* she adds.
Of course, that all depends on the formula you have. mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+ comes free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten, and clearly breaks down the amino acid profile on its label. Not to mention, it’s tested for precision, potency, and purity, including contaminants like microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides in ISO-certified labs.
In terms of what it does contain, you’ll find 17.7 grams of bovine collagen peptides (the premium grass-fed, pasture-raised variety), plus seven other unique bioactives to bolster collagen's actions—including beauty-centric players like hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E.* That being said: It’s no wonder our quality blend earned Bowe’s expert stamp of approval.
The takeaway.
Collagen supplementation comes with a host of beauty and full-body benefits—assuming you have a clean, high-quality formula.* Bowe considers mbg’s powder one of her favorites, and given the pure, sustainable, powerhouse ingredients, it’s not difficult to see why.
