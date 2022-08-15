Ever since collagen supplements cannonballed onto the beauty scene, there has been some hot debate in terms of its efficacy. So when board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., appeared on the Healthier Together podcast, host and author Liz Moody was quick to ask: Does consuming collagen do anything for your skin?

According to Bowe, collagen supplementation absolutely does work*—with a few specific callouts, of course. “You want to make sure it's coming from a really reputable source,” she notes during the interview. “Sometimes collagen has an aftertaste, sometimes it's bitter, sometimes it doesn’t mix well…there are a lot of caveats when it comes to collagen.”

It begs the question: Which collagen brands are actually worth the hype? Bowe rattled off her favorite collagen powders—and no surprise, mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ topped her list.