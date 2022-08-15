 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Derm Says This Is One Of Her Favorite Collagen Powders For Firmer Skin

A Derm Says This Is One Of Her Favorite Collagen Powders For Firmer Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is One Of My Favorite Collagen Powders For Firmer Skin

Image by g-stockstudio / iStock

August 15, 2022 — 9:33 AM

Ever since collagen supplements cannonballed onto the beauty scene, there has been some hot debate in terms of its efficacy. So when board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., appeared on the Healthier Together podcast, host and author Liz Moody was quick to ask: Does consuming collagen do anything for your skin? 

According to Bowe, collagen supplementation absolutely does work*—with a few specific callouts, of course. “You want to make sure it's coming from a really reputable source,” she notes during the interview. “Sometimes collagen has an aftertaste, sometimes it's bitter, sometimes it doesn’t mix well…there are a lot of caveats when it comes to collagen.” 

It begs the question: Which collagen brands are actually worth the hype? Bowe rattled off her favorite collagen powders—and no surprise, mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ topped her list. 

Why a derm loves mbg’s collagen powder.

Bowe certainly knows her way around a research study, and after looking into the available data, she would consider herself very much pro-collagen: “There are very compelling studies—clinical, placebo-controlled, randomized, the gold standard in terms of types of studies that can be done—showing that ingesting collagen [peptides] consistently over time can actually stimulate your own collagen production in your skin, increase hydration, and help with firmness, elasticity, and fine lines and wrinkles,*” she says. Collectively, “the science behind collagen would put some of these other trendy skin care ingredients everyone talks about all the time to shame.” 

For example, this 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials (the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled caliber of clinical trials, mind you) from the International Journal of Dermatology found that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation is effective for improving multiple dimensions (hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles) of skin aging after 90 days.*

So it’s time to put to rest the myth that collagen doesn’t work! “If you’re taking it consistently over time, you can absolutely see a difference in your skin,”* she adds.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(102)
beauty & gut collagen+

Of course, that all depends on the formula you have. mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+ comes free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten, and clearly breaks down the amino acid profile on its label. Not to mention, it’s tested for precision, potency, and purity, including contaminants like microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides in ISO-certified labs. 

In terms of what it does contain, you’ll find 17.7 grams of bovine collagen peptides (the premium grass-fed, pasture-raised variety), plus seven other unique bioactives to bolster collagen's actions—including beauty-centric players like hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E.* That being said: It’s no wonder our quality blend earned Bowe’s expert stamp of approval.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Collagen supplementation comes with a host of beauty and full-body benefits—assuming you have a clean, high-quality formula.* Bowe considers mbg’s powder one of her favorites, and given the pure, sustainable, powerhouse ingredients, it’s not difficult to see why.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(102)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(102)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

From 25 to 75: This Supplement Can Promote Skin Longevity At Any Age

Hannah Frye
From 25 to 75: This Supplement Can Promote Skin Longevity At Any Age
Beauty

This $25 Spray Saved My Sun-Damaged Strands (& Made Them So Much Softer)

Jamie Schneider
This $25 Spray Saved My Sun-Damaged Strands (& Made Them So Much Softer)
Mental Health

9 Signs Of A Toxic Family & How It Can Affect You, From Therapists

Sarah Regan
9 Signs Of A Toxic Family & How It Can Affect You, From Therapists
Integrative Health

The Longevity-Supporting Supplement Holistic Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque Loves

Merrell Readman
The Longevity-Supporting Supplement Holistic Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque Loves
Recovery

This Supplement Is Like A Foam Rolling Session For Achy Post-Gym Muscles

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Is Like A Foam Rolling Session For Achy Post-Gym Muscles
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Could Be An Intense Week For Communication

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Could Be An Intense Week For Communication
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

12 Rejuvenating Exercises To Stretch Your Back & Improve Your Posture

Merrell Readman
12 Rejuvenating Exercises To Stretch Your Back & Improve Your Posture
Personal Growth

This Emotional Coping Mechanism Is Super Common — But Can Be Very Unhealthy

Julie Nguyen
This Emotional Coping Mechanism Is Super Common — But Can Be Very Unhealthy
Integrative Health

The Surprising Way Hot Girl Walks Are Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Hot Girl Walks Are Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Inflammatory Response, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Getting Enough Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Inflammatory Response, New Study Reveals
Integrative Health

I'm A Metabolic Scientist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Blood Sugar Balance

Jason Wachob
I'm A Metabolic Scientist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

RDs Say You Don't Need To Nix This Controversial Cooking Oil—Just Use This Trick

Merrell Readman
RDs Say You Don't Need To Nix This Controversial Cooking Oil—Just Use This Trick
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-derm-loves-bgs-collagen-powder
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!