All hair care products deposit residue on your hair (this is a good thing; you want those nourishing ingredients to remain on the strands instead of swirling down the drain). However, that residue actually sits on the skin for quite some time: According to board-certified dermatologist Iris Rubin, M.D., founder of SEEN Hair Care, the residue from hair products travels down your face and body while you rinse, and it can transfer to your skin from your hair, towel, or pillow post-wash.