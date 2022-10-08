This month's full moon in Aries will peak on Sunday, October 9, at 4:56 pm ET—and Budd tells mbg it's going to be intense and "definitely a bit extra." This is because Chiron, Venus, Saturn, and Mars are all involved in a big way, she explains.

Chiron is also known as the "wounded healer" of the birth chart, and it reveals where you may have a core wound to work through. Venus, meanwhile, is the planet of love and beauty, Mars, the planet of action, and Saturn, the planet of restriction and discipline.

As Budd notes, this full moon in Aries is conjunct Chiron, and opposing Venus. "Thus, there could be a general theme of wounding—or on the positive, healing—around relationships, or our experience of comfort, beauty, and pleasure," she says. It could also provide an opportunity or culmination of some sort on the Venus front, she adds.

The sun and Venus, both in Libra, are also forming a grand trine with Saturn in Aquarius, and Mars in Gemini, which according to Budd, means the energy of commitment, hard work, and applying oneself is blending with the energy of action and initiation. "This may create a 'get it done' vibe," she explains.

"Overall, themes of change and instability continue due to the ongoing north node-Uranus conjunction, and the Uranus-Saturn square, which has become exact (after a period of separation and lessening) recently, during the retrograde periods of Saturn and Uranus," Budd tells mbg.