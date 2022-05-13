A Rare "Super Blood Moon" Is Coming: Here's How To Harness Its Power

This particular full moon will reach its peak just after midnight on Monday, May 16 (12:15 a.m. EST, to be exact). It also happens to be a super moon, meaning it will appear bigger and brighter in the sky, and will feature a total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the moon and the Sun during its orbit, casting a shadow on the moon. This shadow will create a reddish tint on the moon, creating a "blood moon."

As far as the astrological significance of this lunar event, psychotherapist and astrologer Jennifer Freed, Ph.D., tells mbg that the moon is going to fall in the sign of Scorpio, which can bring up some emotional shame and baggage. The moon will also be opposing the Sun and Uranus (both in Taurus), which can highlight themes of radical reinvention, she adds.

"Scorpio by nature—when it's not functioning well—wants to bury and push down difficult emotions, but in the highest application of a Scorpio moon, we fearlessly confront the shadow or the dark side of our personalities or feelings," Freed says.

That makes this moon one of the most powerful times of the year to release all baggage, resentment, and shame, she explains, adding it's a good idea to "really ritualize this time, because when there's this much energy and it's a full moon and an eclipse, it's begging us to make ceremony around it, burning out the past and coming into the present with cleansed emotions."