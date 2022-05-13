 Skip to content

What To Know Ahead Of The Full Blood Moon In Scorpio + How To Work With It

What To Know Ahead Of The Full Blood Moon In Scorpio + How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
A Rare "Super Blood Moon" Is Coming: Here's How To Harness Its Power

May 13, 2022 — 11:42 AM

There's nothing like a full moon to stir up energy and encourage us to let go of what we need to release—and the upcoming full super blood moon is no exception. Here's what to know about it, plus how to work with it.

What to know for this full moon.

This particular full moon will reach its peak just after midnight on Monday, May 16 (12:15 a.m. EST, to be exact). It also happens to be a super moon, meaning it will appear bigger and brighter in the sky, and will feature a total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the moon and the Sun during its orbit, casting a shadow on the moon. This shadow will create a reddish tint on the moon, creating a "blood moon."

As far as the astrological significance of this lunar event, psychotherapist and astrologer Jennifer Freed, Ph.D., tells mbg that the moon is going to fall in the sign of Scorpio, which can bring up some emotional shame and baggage. The moon will also be opposing the Sun and Uranus (both in Taurus), which can highlight themes of radical reinvention, she adds.

"Scorpio by nature—when it's not functioning well—wants to bury and push down difficult emotions, but in the highest application of a Scorpio moon, we fearlessly confront the shadow or the dark side of our personalities or feelings," Freed says.

That makes this moon one of the most powerful times of the year to release all baggage, resentment, and shame, she explains, adding it's a good idea to "really ritualize this time, because when there's this much energy and it's a full moon and an eclipse, it's begging us to make ceremony around it, burning out the past and coming into the present with cleansed emotions."

How to work with this energy.

Given that this moon is going to particularly emphasize the need to release our baggage—and we're in the midst of Mercury retrograde—Freed recommends writing down old, limiting stories that no longer serve you, and burning them up.

"With each story, bless them for the lessons you've learned from them—because every single thing that happens to us, we can turn into a gift of three things: knowledge, power, and inspiration," she tells mbg. "Write down the painful experiences. Write down the painful memories. And write down the things you're still holding against yourself. Light them on fire and bless them for how they've served you."

From there, Freed says the most important thing you can do with a full moon eclipse is write a declaration of the present. Ask yourself what it is you're committed to now—it doesn't have to be overcomplicated. Just make sure the words are positive and empowering, she says. For example, What I'm committed to now is a life of transformative service, not, I don't want to be broke anymore.

"So the first part is the cleanse and the second part is the intention. And then because it is in Scorpio, which is a water sign, I really like to end any kind of ritual with a bath or shower, where you allow yourself to cleanse and renew," Freed suggests.

And last but not least, she also notes that there may be an urge to act impulsively or be reckless around this moon, but this isn't a good time for that. "Reckless behaviors or extreme behaviors are ill-advised," she warns.

The takeaway.

Between the eclipse and the intense Scorpio energy of this moon, it's a powerful time for transformation and release. What will you let go of?

