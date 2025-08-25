Not Flowing Well: Water signs have such high expectations that it can be hard to meet them. There always seems to be something that "just doesn't feel right." Because of that, they can remain stuck in the past and hold grudges like no other sign, not realizing we are solely responsible for our own happiness, for better or for worse, and no one else is to blame when things go awry. Water signs can be defensive and prone to overreacting if they are insecure, when they are tired, or if someone pushes their buttons. All water signs change moods on a regular basis. Try to avoid taking it personally, or you will be in for a rocky ride. Shrug it off, and soon enough, a smile will spread over their face as they sheepishly reach out to hold you and make amends. Don't expect a "sorry" or a meaningful conversation, though. They expect you to know it had nothing to do with you personally and they didn't mean it.