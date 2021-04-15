For sensitive skin, fragrance is a major no. While smelling like an orange creamsicle post-rinse sounds dreamy in theory, those with highly reactive skin likely know that perfumed products can trigger some irritation. As board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, told us about hypoallergenic products (which essentially means fragrance-free): "[Fragrance] is one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash."

And because artificial fragrances are infused into products for no other benefit than "for the experience or smell of the product," as board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D., explains, sensitive-skin types are typically better off avoiding them altogether.

We should note that even natural fragrances, like essential oils, can cause irritation for some—namely, those with hypersensitive skin. That's why we rounded up our favorite fragrance-free body washes for your browsing pleasure. Not only are they free of irritants that can trigger sensitive skin, but our picks also simultaneously feed the skin barrier with nourishing ingredients. Considering sensitive skin, by definition, signals a compromised skin barrier, these are pretty solid lathers to add to your cart.