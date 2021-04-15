mindbodygreen

11 Fragrance-Free Body Washes That Will Quench Your Sensitive Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by YakobchukOlena / iStock

April 15, 2021 — 15:12 PM

For sensitive skin, fragrance is a major no. While smelling like an orange creamsicle post-rinse sounds dreamy in theory, those with highly reactive skin likely know that perfumed products can trigger some irritation. As board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, told us about hypoallergenic products (which essentially means fragrance-free): "[Fragrance] is one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash." 

And because artificial fragrances are infused into products for no other benefit than "for the experience or smell of the product," as board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D., explains, sensitive-skin types are typically better off avoiding them altogether. 

We should note that even natural fragrances, like essential oils, can cause irritation for some—namely, those with hypersensitive skin. That's why we rounded up our favorite fragrance-free body washes for your browsing pleasure. Not only are they free of irritants that can trigger sensitive skin, but our picks also simultaneously feed the skin barrier with nourishing ingredients. Considering sensitive skin, by definition, signals a compromised skin barrier, these are pretty solid lathers to add to your cart.

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

We're quick to sing the praises of this cream cleanser. Formulated with gentle, coconut-based surfactants, it has a rich, lush consistency and a slew of nourishing oils—think almond, sunflower, and passion-fruit oils—as well as an amino acid blend to support the skin barrier. 

Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Drunk Elephant ($20)

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser
mindbodygreen

One Love Organics Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser

If your skin runs sensitive, you may take one look at foam cleansers and run. But there's no need to worry about dry, tight skin with this gentle lather: It cushions the skin with glycerin and cold-pressed apple oil, while the organic Chilean soap bark provides a thorough cleanse. 

Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser, One Love Organics ($25)

One Love Organics Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser
mindbodygreen

Marie Veronique Shave Prep + Daily Wash

This lightly exfoliating wash will give your skin an immediate glow (thanks to willow bark extract and lactic acid) without stripping the skin dry. Not to mention, there's green tea extract, glycerin, algae extract, and propanediol to help protect and hydrate.

Shave Prep + Daily Wash, Marie Veronique ($35)

Marie Veronique Shave Prep + Daily Wash
mindbodygreen

Native Unscented Body Wash

This no-fuss wash contains just coconut-derived surfactants, pH balancers, and stabilizers, and it foams up just fantastically.

Unscented Body Wash, Native ($8)

Native Unscented Body Wash
mindbodygreen

Nécessaire The Body Wash

This light cleanser is packed with skin-healthy nutrients: Namely, it's rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and fatty acids. It won't work up to a lather, but it'll leave your skin feeling cleansed and deeply hydrated post-wash. 

The Body Wash, Nécessaire ($25)

Nécessaire The Body Wash
mindbodygreen

Shea Radiance African Black Soap Bar

We'd be remiss not to add a bar soap option to this list. This handcrafted number is formulated with charcoal from roasted cocoa pods and plantain skins and blended with shea butter and coconut oil to create a dense, deeply moisturizing bar. 

African Black Soap Bar, Shea Radiance ($7)

Shea Radiance African Black Soap Bar
mindbodygreen

Honest Baby Shampoo + Body Wash

As a general rule, any soap that's safe for delicate baby skin is a sensitive-skin must-have. The fragrance-free wash from Honest features aloe and a blend of antioxidant-rich botanicals to quench your skin. 

Baby Shampoo + Body Wash, Honest ($9.95)

Honest Baby Shampoo + Body Wash
mindbodygreen

frank body Clean Body Wash: Unscented

A pH-balanced and sulfate-free wash with aloe, coffee seed extract, and pomegranate extract to hydrate and brighten skin. Plus, it has a clean and refreshing feel that's unparalleled: As one reviewer notes, "After literally the first squeeze into my hand, I wanted to buy 10 more." 

Clean Body Wash: Unscented, frank body ($12.95)

frank body Clean Body Wash: Unscented
mindbodygreen

Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap

Another baby-skin-approved number, this one includes organic coconut oil, palm kernel, olive oil, hemp oil, and vitamin E to coat the skin in moisture. Not to mention, it's housed in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle.

Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap, Dr. Bronner's ($15.72)

Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
mindbodygreen

Beautycounter Counter+ Charcoal Cleansing Bar

Gentle enough to use on the face and body, this cleansing bar contains high-quality Binchotan charcoal powder to gently purify the skin, as well as glycerin, safflower seed oil, and coconut oil to provide a blanket of moisture. It'll help unclog daily gunk from your pores and leave a clean, never-tight-or-dry feeling. 

Counter+ Charcoal Cleansing Bar, Beautycounter ($26)

Beautycounter Counter+ Charcoal Cleansing Bar
mindbodygreen

Maude Wash No. 0

This cleanser/bubble-bath duo features vitamins B3 (aka niacinamide), B5 (aka panthenol), C, and E, as well as a trove of nourishing oils and fatty acids. It's so smooth, one reviewer even notes it "feels like silk kissing you all over," especially when you sink into those frothy, luxe bath bubbles. 

Wash No. 0, Maude ($22)

Maude Wash No. 0
mindbodygreen

