A Neuroscientist Says Do *This* Before Bed To Improve Your Mood Long Term

However, this doesn't mean you have to glamorize any negative events that did happen in your day because it's important to be in touch with those emotions, too. (Note: Toxic positivity is not helpful.) Negative emotions are information, and it's important to acknowledge them. For example, let's say you felt frustrated when a friend arrived late to plans—that emotion can teach you that you value quality time with the people you love. (On a similar note, research also shows that canceling unwanted plans can enhance your happiness.)