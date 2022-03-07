We know that humans are ultimately social creatures, but as any introvert will tell you, some of us are more social than others. For this study, researchers wanted to look at how the choice to make plans impacts happiness.

The study looked at 155 students who were tasked with reporting their social interactions three times a day for 10 days. They recorded whether they were alone or with other people, and whether it was by choice. The participants would then record whether the experience was positive or negative, how satisfied they were with the experience, plus whether the experience gave them a sense of meaning and control.

The students reported being with other people 60% of the time and alone 40% of the time, with 64% of those situations being by choice and 36% not by choice.