A sense of purpose impacts your mood in a very specific way: “Purpose, all by itself, increases dopamine, but it doesn't dump it—it drips it,” Amen shares. You see, the more dopamine your brain produces, the more it starts to “wear out the pleasure centers in your brain,” says Amen, and your brain craves more and more of it. While purpose does increase dopamine, it doesn’t frontload your brain with it—rather, it keeps it at a steady pace over time.

Plus: “Purposeful people live longer,” declares Amen. “They're happier, they have better relationships, and their overall physical health is better.” And when all of those aspects are thriving, a positive mood doesn’t fall too far behind.

As for why a sense of purpose enhances just about every facet of your body and brain health, Amen believes it’s all about connection. “When your life is all about you, you're not connected,” he explains. Whereas if you have a bigger purpose in life, you’re able to see outside of yourself and connect to a larger force. “And our connections are absolutely essential, foundational to happiness,” he says.